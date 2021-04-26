Global Land Masters Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.16
-0.15
-0.18
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.84
-0.02
0.09
-0.88
Other operating items
Operating
-2.97
-0.18
-0.08
-1.08
Capital expenditure
-0.14
0
0
0.04
Free cash flow
-3.11
-0.18
-0.08
-1.04
Equity raised
-22.71
-22.39
-22.09
-11.01
Investing
0
0
0
-3.12
Financing
25.93
35.39
35.01
31.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.09
12.8
12.82
16.77
