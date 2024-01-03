Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.54
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.84
7.57
4.94
1.16
Net Worth
17.38
8.57
5.94
2.16
Minority Interest
Debt
1.15
4.03
5.39
5.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.53
12.61
11.33
7.88
Fixed Assets
0.75
0.82
0.24
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.16
0.26
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
15.28
9.06
9.89
6.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
23.05
11.99
8.38
21.29
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.91
8.02
8.26
9.66
Sundry Creditors
-15.79
-9.87
-5.72
-23.66
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.89
-1.08
-1.03
-1.14
Cash
2.29
2.56
0.92
1.68
Total Assets
18.54
12.61
11.32
7.88
