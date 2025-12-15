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Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd Share Price Live

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108
(0.61%)
Mar 19, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open102.1
  • Day's High112.65
  • 52 Wk High172.91
  • Prev. Close107.35
  • Day's Low102
  • 52 Wk Low 79.2
  • Turnover (lac)24.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.09
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)155.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

₹102.1

Prev. Close

₹107.35

Turnover(Lac.)

₹24.19

Day's High

₹112.65

Day's Low

₹102

52 Week's High

₹172.91

52 Week's Low

₹79.2

Book Value

₹33.09

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

155.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

22 Mar, 2026|07:54 PM
Dec-2025Dec-2025Dec-2025Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 81.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 81.99%

Non-Promoter- 18.00%

Institutions: 18.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.54

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.84

7.57

4.94

1.16

Net Worth

17.38

8.57

5.94

2.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

440.9

26.5333,579.73329.122.092,301.72167.36

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

413.5

91.8930,954.9575.302,615.32134.7

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

176.7

109.7519,578.2151.10165.3942.16

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

5,074.55

41.9312,041.9170.040.491,616.16712.86

Blackbuck Ltd

BLACKBUCK

597.75

2810,859.4632.490168.7172.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director & Director (Finance)

Niraj Nandkishor Narsaria

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

Satish B Singh

Non Executive Director

Namita N Narsaria

Independent Director

Virendra R Rastogi

Independent Director

Pratapkumar Dilip Kumar Sinha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sweety Jhunjhunwala

Registered Office

C-101 Business Square Andheri-,

Kurla Rd Andheri East,

Maharashtra - 400093

Tel: +91 22 4877 8888

Website: http://www.globalocean.in

Email: cs@globalocean.in

Registrar Office

301 The Centrium,

3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),

Mumbai-400 070

Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Global Ocean Logistics India Limited was originally registered as a private Company as Global Ocean Logistics India Private Limited dated January 8, 2021. Further, the status converted into a Public c...
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Reports by Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd share price today?

The Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹108 today.

What is the Market Cap of Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd is ₹155.98 Cr. as of 19 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd is 0 and 3.26 as of 19 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd is ₹79.2 and ₹172.91 as of 19 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd?

Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 36.21% and 1 Month at -7.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.86 %
Institutions - 7.69 %
Public - 32.45 %

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