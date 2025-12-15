Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorLogistics
Open₹102.1
Prev. Close₹107.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.19
Day's High₹112.65
Day's Low₹102
52 Week's High₹172.91
52 Week's Low₹79.2
Book Value₹33.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)155.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.54
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.84
7.57
4.94
1.16
Net Worth
17.38
8.57
5.94
2.16
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
440.9
|26.53
|33,579.73
|329.12
|2.09
|2,301.72
|167.36
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
413.5
|91.89
|30,954.95
|75.3
|0
|2,615.32
|134.7
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
176.7
|109.75
|19,578.21
|51.1
|0
|165.39
|42.16
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,074.55
|41.93
|12,041.91
|70.04
|0.49
|1,616.16
|712.86
Blackbuck Ltd
BLACKBUCK
597.75
|28
|10,859.46
|32.49
|0
|168.71
|72.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director & Director (Finance)
Niraj Nandkishor Narsaria
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
Satish B Singh
Non Executive Director
Namita N Narsaria
Independent Director
Virendra R Rastogi
Independent Director
Pratapkumar Dilip Kumar Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sweety Jhunjhunwala
C-101 Business Square Andheri-,
Kurla Rd Andheri East,
Maharashtra - 400093
Tel: +91 22 4877 8888
Website: http://www.globalocean.in
Email: cs@globalocean.in
301 The Centrium,
3rd Flr 57 LBS, Nav Pada Kurla(W),
Mumbai-400 070
Tel: 91 40 6716 2222/1800
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Global Ocean Logistics India Limited was originally registered as a private Company as Global Ocean Logistics India Private Limited dated January 8, 2021. Further, the status converted into a Public c...
Read More
Reports by Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd
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