Global Ocean Logistics India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
505.55
|30.07
|38,503.59
|376.75
|1.82
|2,351.36
|167.36
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
411.75
|110.98
|30,802.84
|61.24
|0
|2,381.51
|134.79
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
251.2
|173.24
|27,832.75
|48.99
|0
|160.98
|42.16
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,388.65
|49.41
|12,787.27
|79.5
|0.46
|1,549.33
|712.86
Blackbuck Ltd
BLACKBUCK
654.15
|31.02
|11,851.31
|30.58
|0
|148.67
|72.58
