Godavari Drugs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.02
5.7
2.28
1.31
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.22
-1.16
-0.98
Tax paid
-1.77
-1.57
-0.28
-0.48
Working capital
-5.22
7.07
3.56
1.95
Other operating items
Operating
-1.67
9.97
4.39
1.79
Capital expenditure
5.52
9.84
1.51
2.77
Free cash flow
3.84
19.81
5.9
4.56
Equity raised
33.71
25.46
20.24
17.38
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
39.07
18.92
19.65
12.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
76.63
64.19
45.8
34.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.