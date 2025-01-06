iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Godavari Drugs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

112.2
(-0.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Godavari Drugs Ltd

Godavari Drugs FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.02

5.7

2.28

1.31

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.22

-1.16

-0.98

Tax paid

-1.77

-1.57

-0.28

-0.48

Working capital

-5.22

7.07

3.56

1.95

Other operating items

Operating

-1.67

9.97

4.39

1.79

Capital expenditure

5.52

9.84

1.51

2.77

Free cash flow

3.84

19.81

5.9

4.56

Equity raised

33.71

25.46

20.24

17.38

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

39.07

18.92

19.65

12.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

76.63

64.19

45.8

34.03

Godavari Drugs : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Godavari Drugs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.