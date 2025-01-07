iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Godavari Drugs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

111.1
(1.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:04:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Godavari Drugs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

161.1

122.67

95.69

64.44

yoy growth (%)

31.33

28.18

48.48

-14.74

Raw materials

-130.45

-96.58

-76.67

-49.27

As % of sales

80.97

78.73

80.11

76.45

Employee costs

-4.95

-3.94

-3.44

-2.66

As % of sales

3.07

3.21

3.59

4.13

Other costs

-14.4

-12.31

-9.54

-8.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.94

10.03

9.97

13.14

Operating profit

11.29

9.82

6.03

4.04

OPM

7

8.01

6.3

6.26

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.22

-1.16

-0.98

Interest expense

-2.84

-3.3

-2.91

-2.41

Other income

0.27

0.41

0.32

0.67

Profit before tax

7.02

5.7

2.28

1.31

Taxes

-1.77

-1.57

-0.28

-0.48

Tax rate

-25.28

-27.65

-12.58

-36.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.24

4.12

2

0.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.24

4.12

2

0.82

yoy growth (%)

27.06

106.32

141.23

-54.15

NPM

3.25

3.36

2.09

1.28

Godavari Drugs : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Godavari Drugs Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.