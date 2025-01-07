Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
161.1
122.67
95.69
64.44
yoy growth (%)
31.33
28.18
48.48
-14.74
Raw materials
-130.45
-96.58
-76.67
-49.27
As % of sales
80.97
78.73
80.11
76.45
Employee costs
-4.95
-3.94
-3.44
-2.66
As % of sales
3.07
3.21
3.59
4.13
Other costs
-14.4
-12.31
-9.54
-8.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.94
10.03
9.97
13.14
Operating profit
11.29
9.82
6.03
4.04
OPM
7
8.01
6.3
6.26
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.22
-1.16
-0.98
Interest expense
-2.84
-3.3
-2.91
-2.41
Other income
0.27
0.41
0.32
0.67
Profit before tax
7.02
5.7
2.28
1.31
Taxes
-1.77
-1.57
-0.28
-0.48
Tax rate
-25.28
-27.65
-12.58
-36.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.24
4.12
2
0.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.24
4.12
2
0.82
yoy growth (%)
27.06
106.32
141.23
-54.15
NPM
3.25
3.36
2.09
1.28
