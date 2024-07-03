iifl-logo-icon 1
Godavari Drugs Ltd Share Price

113.35
(0.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:38:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open112.35
  • Day's High114.9
  • 52 Wk High155
  • Prev. Close112.3
  • Day's Low112
  • 52 Wk Low 86.99
  • Turnover (lac)0.67
  • P/E12.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.35
  • EPS8.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)85.35
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Godavari Drugs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

112.35

Prev. Close

112.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.67

Day's High

114.9

Day's Low

112

52 Week's High

155

52 Week's Low

86.99

Book Value

55.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

85.35

P/E

12.67

EPS

8.86

Divi. Yield

0

Godavari Drugs Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Godavari Drugs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Godavari Drugs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.49%

Institutions: 0.49%

Non-Institutions: 46.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Godavari Drugs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.53

7.53

7.53

7.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.44

25.89

22.1

16.86

Net Worth

38.97

33.42

29.63

24.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

161.1

122.67

95.69

64.44

yoy growth (%)

31.33

28.18

48.48

-14.74

Raw materials

-130.45

-96.58

-76.67

-49.27

As % of sales

80.97

78.73

80.11

76.45

Employee costs

-4.95

-3.94

-3.44

-2.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.02

5.7

2.28

1.31

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.22

-1.16

-0.98

Tax paid

-1.77

-1.57

-0.28

-0.48

Working capital

-5.22

7.07

3.56

1.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.33

28.18

48.48

-14.74

Op profit growth

14.88

62.82

49.37

-22.62

EBIT growth

9.49

73.34

39.35

-28.47

Net profit growth

27.06

106.32

141.23

-54.15

No Record Found

Godavari Drugs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Godavari Drugs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mukund Kakani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S A Hussain

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mohit Jaju

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vimala B Madon

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ghanshyam Jaju

Non Executive Director

Mahindra Uday Bhalerao

Independent Director

Dinesh Udpa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Venkatesh Achanta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Godavari Drugs Ltd

Summary

Godavari Drugs Limited is engaged in the business of manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and drug intermediates, through its manufacturing facility at Nanded, Maharashtra, India.. Sulphamethoxazole (SMX), the main product of the company, is a widely used anti-bacterial drug enjoying good export demand. The Company incorporated in December, 1987, has multiple production blocks for APIs, drug intermediates and fine chemicals. The company has expanded its SMX capacity from 540 tpa to 720 tpa, integrating backward into the manufacture of drug intermediates, sulphamethoxide (cap.: 450 tpa) and diethyl oxalate, DEO (cap.: 750 tpa), and diversifying into the manufacture of trimetroprim, TMP (cap.: 144 tpa).The diversification into TMP is beneficial as SMX and TMP are used in combination to treat a wide variety of infections. The backward integration into SMO and DEO will enhance value-addition. In fact, Siris and Chemox Chemicals, both having good capacities of SMX, have recently gone in for the production of SMO. In 2000 the company introduced Pyrazyamide in the market. Since the product is being well accepted in the market the company is planning to increase the capacity of Pyrazyamide of 180 TPA and have also finalised on other products Cislactum,which is a intermediate used to produce Diltiazem an anti anginal drug.The Company combine their intrinsic strengths in chemistry with capabilities of process development, right from laboratory scale topilot scale in p
Company FAQs

What is the Godavari Drugs Ltd share price today?

The Godavari Drugs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Godavari Drugs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godavari Drugs Ltd is ₹85.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Godavari Drugs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Godavari Drugs Ltd is 12.67 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Godavari Drugs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godavari Drugs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godavari Drugs Ltd is ₹86.99 and ₹155 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Godavari Drugs Ltd?

Godavari Drugs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.84%, 3 Years at 21.80%, 1 Year at 9.09%, 6 Month at 7.72%, 3 Month at -10.27% and 1 Month at -8.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Godavari Drugs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Godavari Drugs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.63 %
Institutions - 0.50 %
Public - 46.87 %

