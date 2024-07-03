SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹112.35
Prev. Close₹112.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.67
Day's High₹114.9
Day's Low₹112
52 Week's High₹155
52 Week's Low₹86.99
Book Value₹55.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)85.35
P/E12.67
EPS8.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.53
7.53
7.53
7.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.44
25.89
22.1
16.86
Net Worth
38.97
33.42
29.63
24.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
161.1
122.67
95.69
64.44
yoy growth (%)
31.33
28.18
48.48
-14.74
Raw materials
-130.45
-96.58
-76.67
-49.27
As % of sales
80.97
78.73
80.11
76.45
Employee costs
-4.95
-3.94
-3.44
-2.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.02
5.7
2.28
1.31
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.22
-1.16
-0.98
Tax paid
-1.77
-1.57
-0.28
-0.48
Working capital
-5.22
7.07
3.56
1.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.33
28.18
48.48
-14.74
Op profit growth
14.88
62.82
49.37
-22.62
EBIT growth
9.49
73.34
39.35
-28.47
Net profit growth
27.06
106.32
141.23
-54.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mukund Kakani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S A Hussain
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mohit Jaju
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vimala B Madon
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ghanshyam Jaju
Non Executive Director
Mahindra Uday Bhalerao
Independent Director
Dinesh Udpa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Venkatesh Achanta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Godavari Drugs Ltd
Summary
Godavari Drugs Limited is engaged in the business of manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and drug intermediates, through its manufacturing facility at Nanded, Maharashtra, India.. Sulphamethoxazole (SMX), the main product of the company, is a widely used anti-bacterial drug enjoying good export demand. The Company incorporated in December, 1987, has multiple production blocks for APIs, drug intermediates and fine chemicals. The company has expanded its SMX capacity from 540 tpa to 720 tpa, integrating backward into the manufacture of drug intermediates, sulphamethoxide (cap.: 450 tpa) and diethyl oxalate, DEO (cap.: 750 tpa), and diversifying into the manufacture of trimetroprim, TMP (cap.: 144 tpa).The diversification into TMP is beneficial as SMX and TMP are used in combination to treat a wide variety of infections. The backward integration into SMO and DEO will enhance value-addition. In fact, Siris and Chemox Chemicals, both having good capacities of SMX, have recently gone in for the production of SMO. In 2000 the company introduced Pyrazyamide in the market. Since the product is being well accepted in the market the company is planning to increase the capacity of Pyrazyamide of 180 TPA and have also finalised on other products Cislactum,which is a intermediate used to produce Diltiazem an anti anginal drug.The Company combine their intrinsic strengths in chemistry with capabilities of process development, right from laboratory scale topilot scale in p
The Godavari Drugs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godavari Drugs Ltd is ₹85.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Godavari Drugs Ltd is 12.67 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godavari Drugs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godavari Drugs Ltd is ₹86.99 and ₹155 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Godavari Drugs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.84%, 3 Years at 21.80%, 1 Year at 9.09%, 6 Month at 7.72%, 3 Month at -10.27% and 1 Month at -8.18%.
