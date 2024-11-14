GODAVARI DRUGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 14th 2023 inter alia to approve and take on record the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 amongst other routine matters. The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for all insiders as defined under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (the Code) of the Company has been closed from Saturday December 30 2023 to Friday February 16 2024 (both days inclusive) in compliance with the provisions of the Code of the Company read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Accordingly the trading window will be opened from Saturday February 17 2024. This is for your information and records. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 14/02/2024 has been revised to 13/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting of Godavari Drugs Limited (the Company) held on Tuesday 13th February, 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)