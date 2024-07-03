Godavari Drugs Ltd Summary

Godavari Drugs Limited is engaged in the business of manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and drug intermediates, through its manufacturing facility at Nanded, Maharashtra, India.. Sulphamethoxazole (SMX), the main product of the company, is a widely used anti-bacterial drug enjoying good export demand. The Company incorporated in December, 1987, has multiple production blocks for APIs, drug intermediates and fine chemicals. The company has expanded its SMX capacity from 540 tpa to 720 tpa, integrating backward into the manufacture of drug intermediates, sulphamethoxide (cap.: 450 tpa) and diethyl oxalate, DEO (cap.: 750 tpa), and diversifying into the manufacture of trimetroprim, TMP (cap.: 144 tpa).The diversification into TMP is beneficial as SMX and TMP are used in combination to treat a wide variety of infections. The backward integration into SMO and DEO will enhance value-addition. In fact, Siris and Chemox Chemicals, both having good capacities of SMX, have recently gone in for the production of SMO. In 2000 the company introduced Pyrazyamide in the market. Since the product is being well accepted in the market the company is planning to increase the capacity of Pyrazyamide of 180 TPA and have also finalised on other products Cislactum,which is a intermediate used to produce Diltiazem an anti anginal drug.The Company combine their intrinsic strengths in chemistry with capabilities of process development, right from laboratory scale topilot scale in pilot plant and finally manufacturing at the commercial scale in manufacturing facilities, which are in line with cGMP requirements. A combination of chemistry knowledge, with engineering strengths, along with good analytical backup enables Godavari Drugs to develop, scale, up and manufacture products right from laboratory to commercial scale.