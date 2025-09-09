Goel Construction Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.37
1.03
1.03
1.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
120.22
92.23
69.59
55.53
Net Worth
131.59
93.26
70.62
56.56
Minority Interest
Debt
28.71
30.51
28.51
34.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.96
2.44
2.05
1.43
Total Liabilities
163.26
126.21
101.18
92.97
Fixed Assets
80.3
65.24
54.83
37.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.81
7.39
9.31
1.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.97
0.77
0.44
0
Networking Capital
24.79
8.52
19.71
40.52
Inventories
11.16
19.56
60.74
18.3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.77
23.62
23.17
15.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
88.67
59.41
40.1
36.14
Sundry Creditors
-34.12
-19.46
-31.59
-12.23
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-68.69
-74.61
-72.71
-17.56
Cash
55.4
44.3
16.89
13.48
Total Assets
163.27
126.22
101.18
92.97
