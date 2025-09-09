Goel Construction Company Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,517.75
|43.88
|4,83,870.67
|3,485.3
|0.97
|33,470.73
|522.68
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
332.15
|63.03
|69,253.94
|127.85
|0.52
|3,925.3
|41.36
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
42.26
|29.14
|25,520.81
|139.77
|0.71
|1,293.98
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
856.5
|69.41
|22,800.03
|36.83
|0.64
|4,029.94
|191.47
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,263.05
|28.56
|21,569.43
|200.76
|0.71
|5,039.74
|420.72
