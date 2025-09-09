iifl-logo

Goel Construction Company Ltd Share Price Live

317.6
(20.76%)
Sep 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open302.5
  • Day's High317.6
  • Prev. Close263
  • Day's Low302.05
  • Turnover (lac)5,325.51
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)458.92
  • Div. Yield0
Loading...

Goel Construction Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

302.5

Prev. Close

263

Turnover(Lac.)

5,325.51

Day's High

317.6

Day's Low

302.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

458.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Goel Construction Company Ltd Corporate Action

Goel Construction Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Goel Construction Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Sep, 2025|05:59 AM
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 97.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 97.69%

Non-Promoter- 0.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.96%

Custodian: 1.33%

Share Price

Goel Construction Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

11.37

1.03

1.03

1.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

120.22

92.23

69.59

55.53

Net Worth

131.59

93.26

70.62

56.56

Minority Interest

Goel Construction Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,517.75

43.884,83,870.673,485.30.9733,470.73522.68

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

332.15

63.0369,253.94127.850.523,925.341.36

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

42.26

29.1425,520.81139.770.711,293.9824.33

K E C International Ltd

KEC

856.5

69.4122,800.0336.830.644,029.94191.47

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,263.05

28.5621,569.43200.760.715,039.74420.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Goel Construction Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

PURUSHOTTAM DASS GOEL

Whole Time Director

Arun Kumar Goel

Independent Director

Mahesh Chandra Agrawal

Independent Director

Sakshi Agarwal

Independent Director

Chaman Lal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surbhi Maloo

Registered Office

#.230 City Centre S.C.Road,

Rajasthan - 302001

Tel: 0141-2365121/2368592

Website: http://www.goelconstruction.co.in

Email: info@goelconstruction.co.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Goel Construction Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Goel Construction Company Ltd share price today?

The Goel Construction Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹317.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goel Construction Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goel Construction Company Ltd is ₹458.92 Cr. as of 09 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goel Construction Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goel Construction Company Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 09 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goel Construction Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goel Construction Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goel Construction Company Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goel Construction Company Ltd?

Goel Construction Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goel Construction Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goel Construction Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

