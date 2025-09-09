Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹302.5
Prev. Close₹263
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,325.51
Day's High₹317.6
Day's Low₹302.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)458.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.37
1.03
1.03
1.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
120.22
92.23
69.59
55.53
Net Worth
131.59
93.26
70.62
56.56
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,517.75
|43.88
|4,83,870.67
|3,485.3
|0.97
|33,470.73
|522.68
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
332.15
|63.03
|69,253.94
|127.85
|0.52
|3,925.3
|41.36
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
42.26
|29.14
|25,520.81
|139.77
|0.71
|1,293.98
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
856.5
|69.41
|22,800.03
|36.83
|0.64
|4,029.94
|191.47
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,263.05
|28.56
|21,569.43
|200.76
|0.71
|5,039.74
|420.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
PURUSHOTTAM DASS GOEL
Whole Time Director
Arun Kumar Goel
Independent Director
Mahesh Chandra Agrawal
Independent Director
Sakshi Agarwal
Independent Director
Chaman Lal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surbhi Maloo
#.230 City Centre S.C.Road,
Rajasthan - 302001
Tel: 0141-2365121/2368592
Website: http://www.goelconstruction.co.in
Email: info@goelconstruction.co.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Goel Construction Company Ltd
