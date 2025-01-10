iifl-logo-icon 1
Goenka Business & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

16.5
(-1.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13

13

13

13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.46

16.13

16.02

15.42

Net Worth

31.46

29.13

29.02

28.42

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.46

29.13

29.02

28.42

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.05

0.07

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.57

2.75

2.5

2.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.61

0.48

0.83

Networking Capital

-126.03

-49.06

-59.8

-140.06

Inventories

29.61

43.62

41.81

37.14

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

4.75

1.68

7.02

6.3

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-160.39

-94.36

-108.63

-183.5

Cash

2.26

7.78

0.69

10.4

Total Assets

-118.16

-37.87

-56.06

-126.59

