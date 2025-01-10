Goenka Business & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.46
16.13
16.02
15.42
Net Worth
31.46
29.13
29.02
28.42
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.46
29.13
29.02
28.42
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.05
0.07
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.57
2.75
2.5
2.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.61
0.48
0.83
Networking Capital
-126.03
-49.06
-59.8
-140.06
Inventories
29.61
43.62
41.81
37.14
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.75
1.68
7.02
6.3
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-160.39
-94.36
-108.63
-183.5
Cash
2.26
7.78
0.69
10.4
Total Assets
-118.16
-37.87
-56.06
-126.59
