Goenka Business & Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
7
-140.62
-26.82
2.8
Other operating items
Operating
7
-140.62
-26.82
2.8
Capital expenditure
-0.11
0
0.02
0.02
Free cash flow
6.89
-140.62
-26.8
2.82
Equity raised
30.41
32.26
35.19
35.74
Investing
2.07
0
-0.02
-2.7
Financing
0
10.56
10.56
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
39.37
-97.8
18.93
35.86
No Record Found
