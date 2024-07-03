iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd Share Price

17.87
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.87
  • Day's High17.87
  • 52 Wk High21.91
  • Prev. Close18.23
  • Day's Low17.87
  • 52 Wk Low 5.65
  • Turnover (lac)1.83
  • P/E10.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.4
  • EPS1.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

17.87

Prev. Close

18.23

Turnover(Lac.)

1.83

Day's High

17.87

Day's Low

17.87

52 Week's High

21.91

52 Week's Low

5.65

Book Value

24.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.23

P/E

10.18

EPS

1.79

Divi. Yield

0

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.90%

Non-Promoter- 85.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 85.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13

13

13

13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.46

16.13

16.02

15.42

Net Worth

31.46

29.13

29.02

28.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

7

-140.62

-26.82

2.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Goenka Business & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Yasin Gori

Executive Director

Bhavikkumar S Prajapati

Additional Director

Darshil Hamendrakumar Shah

Additional Director

Nigambhai Govindbhai Sathavara

Independent Director

Charmi Parikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dharmik Ripinbhai Solanki

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goenka Business & Finance Ltd

Summary

Goenka Business & Finance Limited was incorporated on 07 September, 1987 with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, Calcutta. The Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company, is engaged mainly, in the business of providing Secured and Unsecured Loans & Advances and investing in securities, both quoted and unquoted. The Company offers specialized solutions for meeting specific liquidity requirements with technical insights into capital markets.The Company also accepts loans-advances and offers variety of financial services to customers & the Company is also involved in derivatives. It started their lending business in Gujarat, which increased to around 33 Cr. It has constantly focused on expansion of business activity in Gujarat and start the Auto Loan, Personal loan and Margin trading funding to broker in Gujarat State.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Goenka Business & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Goenka Business & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd is ₹23.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd is 10.18 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goenka Business & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd is ₹5.65 and ₹21.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd?

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.81%, 3 Years at 6.41%, 1 Year at 160.80%, 6 Month at 124.51%, 3 Month at 117.02% and 1 Month at 50.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 85.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Goenka Business & Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.