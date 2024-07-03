Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹17.87
Prev. Close₹18.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.83
Day's High₹17.87
Day's Low₹17.87
52 Week's High₹21.91
52 Week's Low₹5.65
Book Value₹24.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.23
P/E10.18
EPS1.79
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.46
16.13
16.02
15.42
Net Worth
31.46
29.13
29.02
28.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
7
-140.62
-26.82
2.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Yasin Gori
Executive Director
Bhavikkumar S Prajapati
Additional Director
Darshil Hamendrakumar Shah
Additional Director
Nigambhai Govindbhai Sathavara
Independent Director
Charmi Parikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dharmik Ripinbhai Solanki
Summary
Goenka Business & Finance Limited was incorporated on 07 September, 1987 with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, Calcutta. The Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company, is engaged mainly, in the business of providing Secured and Unsecured Loans & Advances and investing in securities, both quoted and unquoted. The Company offers specialized solutions for meeting specific liquidity requirements with technical insights into capital markets.The Company also accepts loans-advances and offers variety of financial services to customers & the Company is also involved in derivatives. It started their lending business in Gujarat, which increased to around 33 Cr. It has constantly focused on expansion of business activity in Gujarat and start the Auto Loan, Personal loan and Margin trading funding to broker in Gujarat State.
The Goenka Business & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd is ₹23.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd is 10.18 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goenka Business & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goenka Business & Finance Ltd is ₹5.65 and ₹21.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Goenka Business & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.81%, 3 Years at 6.41%, 1 Year at 160.80%, 6 Month at 124.51%, 3 Month at 117.02% and 1 Month at 50.41%.
