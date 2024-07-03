Summary

Goenka Business & Finance Limited was incorporated on 07 September, 1987 with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, Calcutta. The Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Financial Company, is engaged mainly, in the business of providing Secured and Unsecured Loans & Advances and investing in securities, both quoted and unquoted. The Company offers specialized solutions for meeting specific liquidity requirements with technical insights into capital markets.The Company also accepts loans-advances and offers variety of financial services to customers & the Company is also involved in derivatives. It started their lending business in Gujarat, which increased to around 33 Cr. It has constantly focused on expansion of business activity in Gujarat and start the Auto Loan, Personal loan and Margin trading funding to broker in Gujarat State.

