Goenka Business & Finance Ltd Board Meeting

15.23
(-1.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:04:00 AM

Goenka Business CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Goenka Business & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Second quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the Second quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202423 Aug 2024
Goenka Business & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve Resignation Mr. Maunish Gandh as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company From 31st Augugst 2024. 2. To Consider and approve Appointment of Mr. Dharmik Ripinbhai Solanki as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company From 02nd September 2024. 3. To Consider and Approve the Directors Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with its Annexures. 4. To Consider and fix the date time and venue for forthcoming 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the notice. 5. To fix the date for Closure of Share Transfer Books and Register of Members and cut-off date for e-voting and e-voting period. 6. To Consider the Appointment of scrutinizer and NSDL for the purpose of E-Voting. 7. Any other business as may be considered fit and proper by the chairperson. Outcome of 04th /2024-25 Board Meeting held on 02.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Goenka Business & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the First quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
Goenka Business & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2024 and other business Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 Announcement under Reg. 30 for change in Corporate Office Address (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Goenka Business & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Board Meeting Outcome for approval of Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

