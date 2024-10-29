Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Goenka Business & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Second quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the Second quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 23 Aug 2024

Goenka Business & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve Resignation Mr. Maunish Gandh as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company From 31st Augugst 2024. 2. To Consider and approve Appointment of Mr. Dharmik Ripinbhai Solanki as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company From 02nd September 2024. 3. To Consider and Approve the Directors Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with its Annexures. 4. To Consider and fix the date time and venue for forthcoming 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the notice. 5. To fix the date for Closure of Share Transfer Books and Register of Members and cut-off date for e-voting and e-voting period. 6. To Consider the Appointment of scrutinizer and NSDL for the purpose of E-Voting. 7. Any other business as may be considered fit and proper by the chairperson. Outcome of 04th /2024-25 Board Meeting held on 02.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Goenka Business & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the First quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

Goenka Business & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2024 and other business Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 Announcement under Reg. 30 for change in Corporate Office Address (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024