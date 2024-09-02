To,

The Members

Goenka Business & Finance Limited

The Directors have pleasure in presenting before you the 37th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended 31stMarch, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY HIGHLIGHTS:

(in Lakhs)

Particulars 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Revenue from Operation 8596.07 24,883.07 Other Income 0.00 0.13 Less: Expenditure 7137.12 23,889.9 Profit/(Loss) before, Interest, Depreciation & Tax 1458.95 993.3 Less: Interest 1118.29 985.61 Less: Depreciation & Amortisation Cost 1.89 2.48 Less: Extra Ordinary Items - - Profit/Loss Before Tax 338.77 5.21 Less Tax Expense: • Current Tax 59.57 2.96 • Deferred Tax 59.94 (12.21) Add: Other Comprehensive Income 13.64 Net Profit/ Loss after Tax 232.90 14.46

2. STATEOFCOMPANYAFFIARS:

In the financial year 2023-24, the Company generated a total income of Rs. 8,596.07 lakhs, following the previous years income of Rs. 24,883.07 lakhs. The Company also achieved a significant rise in Net Profit, reaching Rs. 232.90 lakhs, compared to Rs. 14.46 lakhs in the prior year.

3. FUTURE PROSPECTS

The Company will maintain its strategic focus on providing financial support to borrowers while also enhancing its systematic investment activities to ensure sustained business growth and profitability.

4. WEB ADDRESS OF ANNUAL RETURN

The Web Address where Annual Return of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 refer read in sub-section (3) of Section 92 has been placed is mentioned below: www.goenkabusinessfinancelimited.in

5. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There has been no change in the nature of the Business of the Company during the financial year 202324.

6. DIVIDEND

No dividend was declared during the year due to the Companys decision to reinvest profits into growth and expansion initiatives.

7. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

As per the terms of section 45-IC (1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 company has created statutory reserve, and current year out of profit we have transfer Rs. 34.94 Lakhs to statutory reserve.

8. SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs. 1300.01 lakhs. During the year under review there is no change in share capital of the Company.

9. DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company did not accept any deposits within the meaning of Provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

10. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of your company which has occurred between the end of financial year of the company i.e. March 31, 2024 and the date of Directors Report.

11. SUBSIDARIES, ASSOCIATED AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

There are no subsidiaries, associated and joint venture companies of the Company.

12. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANANGERIAL PERSONNEL

The composition of the Board of Directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations, with an optimum combination of Executive and NonExecutive with at least one Women Directors.

At the year ended March 31, 2024 the Board of Directors comprised of Two Executive director and one Non-Executive Independent woman director and Two Independent Director.

(i) Appointments/Re-Appointments:

During the year under review there was no Appointment.

(ii) Resignations:

During the year under review there was no resignation.

(iii) Directors liable to retire by rotation:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, Mr. Yasin Gori (DIN: 08221979), Executive Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment.

The Board recommends the re-appointment of the above Director for your approval. Brief details of Director proposed to be re-appointed, as required under Regulation 36 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, is provided in the Notice of the ensuing AGM.

13. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Independent Directors have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as per Regulation 16 (1) (b) SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as per the criteria provided in the Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors fulfill the conditions relating to their status as Independent Directors as specified in Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Independent Directors not liable to retire by rotation, in terms of Section 149(13) of the Act.

The policy for Familiarization of Independent Director is also placed on Website of the company i.e. www.goenkabusinessfinancelimited.in respectively.

14. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The following persons have been designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Section 2(51) and Section 203 of the Act, read with the Rules framed there under:

A. Mr. Bhavikkumar Prajapati, Chief Financial Officer

B. Mr. Yasin Gori, Whole time Director

C. Mrs. Pooja Hemang Khakhi, Company Secretary (Resign for the Post From 11.04.2024)

15. DISQUALIFICATIONS OF DIRECTORS:

During the year declarations received from the Directors of the Company pursuant to Section 164of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board appraised the same and found that none of the director is disqualified for holding office as director.

Further the Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary as per the certifying that none of the directors of the company disqualified for holding office as director of the Company is enclosed with this Board Report as per Annexure-VII.

16. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provision of section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board confirms and submits the Directors Responsibility Statement:

i) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for the year under review;

iii) The Directors have taken proper & sufficient care of the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for prevention & detecting fraud & other irregularities;

iv) The Directors have prepared the accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2023 on a going concern basis.

v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provision of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

17. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board has three committees which have been constituted as a part of the good corporate governance practices and the same are in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes. The following are the details of the Board Committees during the Financial Year 2023-24:

a. Audit Committee

b. Nomination & Remuneration Committee

c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Audit Committee

Your Company has an adequately qualified and experienced Audit Committee with Mr. Nigamkumar Sathavara (Chairman), Mr. Yasin Gori and Ms. Charmi Parikh, as Members. The recommendations of the Audit Committee were duly approved and accepted by the Board during the year under review.

The full details with respect to Committees, their compositions, powers, roles, terms of reference, Meetings held and attendance of the Directors at such Meetings of the Committees are given in detail in the Report on Corporate Governance of the Company which forms part of this Report.

18. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES

a. Board Meetings:

During the year under review the Board has met 5 (Five) times viz. 29thMay 2023, 11thAugust 2023, 04th September 2023, 10th November, 2023 and 14thFebruary 2024. The details of meetings of the Board and the attendance of Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

b. Committee Meetings:

During the year under review, the Committees duly met and the details of the Meetings held and attendance of the Directors at such Meetings, are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

c. Separate Meeting of Independent Director:

During the year under review, a separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on 25thMarch, 2024. Details of the attendance of the Directors at such meeting and details about familiarization programme are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

19. SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

There is only one Share Holders Meeting i.e. (Annual General Meeting) held on 28th September, 2023 at 04:00 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing ("VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM).

20. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD AND INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(p) of Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 25(4) and 17(10) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company has defined the evaluation criteria and procedure for the Performance Evaluation process for the Board, its Committees, and Directors.

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors and the Committees. Performance evaluation of independent Directors was in accordance with Regulation 17(10) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, which is done by the entire board, excluding the director being evaluated. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors, who also reviewed the performance of the Board as a whole. The criteria on the basis which the evaluation has been carried out are explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of criteria such as board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc. as provided by the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The performance of the committee was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of the committee, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of individual director on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual directors to the board and committee meeting like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meeting, etc.

21. PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

During the Financial Year, no Loan, Guarantees and Investments made by the company under section 186 of the Company Act, 2013. Details of Loans, Guarantees and investments, outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 are given in the notes to the financial statements.

22. DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM

Pursuant to the provision of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy to establish a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees of the Company to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the companys code of conduct or ethics policy. The amended/updated Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company i.e. www.goenkabusinessfinancelimited.in

23. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Your Company follows a comprehensive system of Risk Management. Your Company has adopted a procedure for assessment and minimization of probable risks. It ensures that all the risks are timely defined and mitigated in accordance with the well-structured risk management process.

24. STATUTORY COMPLIANCE:

The Company has complied with the required provisions relating to statutory compliance with regard to the affairs of the Company in all respects.

25. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

Corporate Governance refers to a set of systems, procedures and practices which ensure that the company is managed in the best interest of all corporate stakeholders i.e. shareholders, employees, suppliers, customers and society in general. Fundamentals of Corporate Governance include transparency, accountability and independence. Your Company has been complying with all the requirements of the code of Corporate Governance, as specified by SEBI. A separate report on Corporate Governance is furnished as a part of the Directors Report and the certificate from the Statutory Auditor regarding compliance of condition of Corporate Governance is Annexure-III to the said Report.

26. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND AUDIT Adequacy of Internal Financial Controls:

The Board of your Company has laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively. Your Company has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

27. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report is applicable to the company as per the Regulation 34 under SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures requirements) Regulation, 2015 and annexed herewith marked as Annexure-I.

28. AUDITORS:

a. STATUTORY AUDITORS

Based on the recommendation of Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, Members of the Company at the 34thAnnual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2021 appointed M/s. MAAK Associates, Chartered Accountants, (ICAI Registration No.: 013811N) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 years from the conclusion of 34thAnnual General Meeting till the conclusion of Thirty-Nine Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2026. The Member also approved the remuneration payable to M/s. MAAK Associates and authorised the Board to finalise the terms and conditions of reappointment, including remuneration of the Statutory Auditor for the remaining period, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee.

During the year, the Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they satisfy the Independence Criteria required under the Companies Act, 2013 and Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Explanation to Auditors Remark

The Auditors Report read with relevant notes are self-explanatory and not required any comments or Explanation.

Reporting of fraud by Statutory Auditors

There was no fraud in the Company, which was required to report by Statutory Auditors of the Company under sub-section (12) of section 143 of Companies Act, 2013.

b. SECRETARIAL AUDIT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(f) & Section 204 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s Aanal Satyawadi & Co., Practicing Company Secretary to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. Report of the Secretarial Audit in Form MR-3 for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed as Annexure VI to the Report. There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Secretarial Auditor in their report.

c. COST RECORD AND COST AUDIT

Your company does not fall within the provisions of Section 148 of Companys Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost records & Audit) Rules, 2014, therefore no such records required to be maintained.

d. INTERNAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Act read with Rule 13(1)(a) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed M/s S.D. Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 137193W to conduct internal audit for the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

29. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES:

During the period under review, No employee of the Company drew remuneration in excess of the limits specified under the provisions of section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and hence no disclosure is required to be made in the Annual Report.

30. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:

The Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2023-2024 to The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and Metropolitan Stock Exchanges Limited where the Companys Shares are listed.

31. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013.

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees are covered under this policy.

The following is the summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed during the calendar year.

• No. of complaints received: Nil

• No. of complaints disposed off: Nil

32. INDUSTRY BASED DISCLOSURES AS MANDATED BY THE RESPECTIVE LAWS GOVERNING THE COMPANY

The Company is an NBFC company therefore all the provisions of the RBI act is complied during the year under review.

33. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract/arrangement/transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the company on materiality of related party transactions. The disclosure of related party transactions as required under section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC - 2 is attached as per Annexure-II.

The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at

www.goenkabusinessfinancelimited.

34. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

The required information as per rule 8(3) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is provided hereunder:

A. Conservation of Energy:

Your Companys operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment.

B. Technology Absorption:

1. Research and Development (R&D): NIL

2. Technology absorption, adoption and innovation: NIL

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go:

Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL

35. DISCLOSURE OF FRAUDS IN THE BOARDS REPORT UNDER SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, your Directors do not observe any transactions which could result in a fraud. Your Directors hereby declares that the Company has not been encountered with any fraud or fraudulent activity during the Financial Year 2023-2024.

36. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable in the Company.

37. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS AND TRIBUNALS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

38. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

39. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) AND THEIR STATUS

There are no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year.

40. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILETAKING LOANS FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTION ALONGWITH THE REASONS THEREOF

There are no such events occurred during the period from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024, thus no valuation is carried out for the one-time settlement with the Banks or Financial Institutions.

41. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by the employees at all levels, to the continued growth and prosperity of your Company.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business constituents, banks and other financial institutions and shareholders of the Company like SEBI, BSE, NSDL, CDSL, RBL Bank, ICICI bank and AU Small Finance Bank etc. for their continued support for the growth of the Company.