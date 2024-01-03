Gokul Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.35
10.35
10.35
10.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.03
0.05
0.1
0.18
Net Worth
10.38
10.4
10.45
10.53
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.38
10.4
10.45
10.53
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.23
9.23
9.23
9.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.06
1.04
1.09
1.05
Inventories
0.7
0.7
0.7
0.7
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.38
0.41
0.51
0.47
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.07
-0.12
-0.11
Cash
0.08
0.13
0.13
0.24
Total Assets
10.37
10.4
10.45
10.53
