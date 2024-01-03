iifl-logo
Gokul Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.35

10.35

10.35

10.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.03

0.05

0.1

0.18

Net Worth

10.38

10.4

10.45

10.53

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.38

10.4

10.45

10.53

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.23

9.23

9.23

9.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.06

1.04

1.09

1.05

Inventories

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.38

0.41

0.51

0.47

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.07

-0.12

-0.11

Cash

0.08

0.13

0.13

0.24

Total Assets

10.37

10.4

10.45

10.53

