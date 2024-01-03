iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Gokul Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gokul Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.36

1.08

0.66

yoy growth (%)

-100

-66.57

62.71

-88.78

Raw materials

0

-0.3

-0.98

-0.58

As % of sales

0

84.53

90.92

88.39

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.08

-0.06

-0.13

As % of sales

0

23.05

6.2

20.26

Other costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.06

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

14.52

5.69

11.93

Operating profit

-0.19

-0.08

-0.03

-0.13

OPM

0

-22.11

-2.81

-20.59

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.25

0.08

0

0.15

Profit before tax

0.06

0

-0.02

0.01

Taxes

-0.01

0

6.4

0

Tax rate

-21.45

-26

-0.02

-18.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0

-0.02

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

0

-0.02

0.01

yoy growth (%)

1,567.36

-110.55

-288.67

-129.22

NPM

0

0.78

-2.48

2.13

Gokul Solutions Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gokul Solutions Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.