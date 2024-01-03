Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.36
1.08
0.66
yoy growth (%)
-100
-66.57
62.71
-88.78
Raw materials
0
-0.3
-0.98
-0.58
As % of sales
0
84.53
90.92
88.39
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.08
-0.06
-0.13
As % of sales
0
23.05
6.2
20.26
Other costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.06
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
14.52
5.69
11.93
Operating profit
-0.19
-0.08
-0.03
-0.13
OPM
0
-22.11
-2.81
-20.59
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.25
0.08
0
0.15
Profit before tax
0.06
0
-0.02
0.01
Taxes
-0.01
0
6.4
0
Tax rate
-21.45
-26
-0.02
-18.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0
-0.02
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
0
-0.02
0.01
yoy growth (%)
1,567.36
-110.55
-288.67
-129.22
NPM
0
0.78
-2.48
2.13
