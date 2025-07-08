iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Gokul Solutions Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Gokul Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gokul Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:24 PM
Sep-2022Mar-2022Sep-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.95%

Non-Promoter- 73.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gokul Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.35

10.35

10.35

10.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.03

0.05

0.1

0.18

Net Worth

10.38

10.4

10.45

10.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.36

1.08

0.66

yoy growth (%)

-100

-66.57

62.71

-88.78

Raw materials

0

-0.3

-0.98

-0.58

As % of sales

0

84.53

90.92

88.39

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.08

-0.06

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.06

0

-0.02

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

6.4

0

Working capital

0.3

-0.16

-0.03

0.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-66.57

62.71

-88.78

Op profit growth

139.43

162.75

-77.77

-473.29

EBIT growth

1,470.61

-114.26

-252.94

-53.77

Net profit growth

1,567.36

-110.55

-288.67

-129.22

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gokul Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gokul Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anand Kumar Dubey

Managing Director

Krishna Kumar Mishra

Whole-time Director

Prakash Singh

Company Secretary

Priyanka Jain

Registered Office

Premise No 42 Room No 102,

Metcafe Street,

West Bengal - 700013

Tel: 91-33-40081393

Website: -

Email: gokulsolutions@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Gokul Solutions Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gokul Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Gokul Solutions Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Gokul Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gokul Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gokul Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gokul Solutions Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gokul Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gokul Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gokul Solutions Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gokul Solutions Ltd?

Gokul Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gokul Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gokul Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gokul Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.