Gokul Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.06
0
-0.02
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
6.4
0
Working capital
0.3
-0.16
-0.03
0.1
Other operating items
Operating
0.34
-0.16
-0.05
0.11
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0
-0.19
Free cash flow
0.34
-0.15
-0.05
-0.07
Equity raised
0.26
0.25
0.31
0.28
Investing
-0.09
0
0
0.09
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.5
0.1
0.25
0.3
