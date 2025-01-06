Golden Carpets Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.02
0.12
-0.35
-0.44
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.13
-0.19
Tax paid
0
-0.04
0.08
0.13
Working capital
-0.1
0.13
-0.26
-0.24
Other operating items
Operating
-0.19
0.1
-0.66
-0.74
Capital expenditure
0.23
0.09
0.05
0.01
Free cash flow
0.03
0.2
-0.61
-0.72
Equity raised
-16.01
-16.03
-15.34
-14.72
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.32
9.2
9.07
9.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.66
-6.63
-6.89
-6.39
