Golden Carpets Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.16
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Golden Carpets Ltd

Golden Carpets FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.02

0.12

-0.35

-0.44

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.13

-0.19

Tax paid

0

-0.04

0.08

0.13

Working capital

-0.1

0.13

-0.26

-0.24

Other operating items

Operating

-0.19

0.1

-0.66

-0.74

Capital expenditure

0.23

0.09

0.05

0.01

Free cash flow

0.03

0.2

-0.61

-0.72

Equity raised

-16.01

-16.03

-15.34

-14.72

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

9.32

9.2

9.07

9.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6.66

-6.63

-6.89

-6.39

