Golden Carpets Ltd Share Price

14.16
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:36:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.16
  • Day's High14.16
  • 52 Wk High14.33
  • Prev. Close14.16
  • Day's Low14.16
  • 52 Wk Low 9.69
  • Turnover (lac)0.84
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Golden Carpets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

14.16

Prev. Close

14.16

Turnover(Lac.)

0.84

Day's High

14.16

Day's Low

14.16

52 Week's High

14.33

52 Week's Low

9.69

Book Value

-3.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Golden Carpets Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Golden Carpets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Golden Carpets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.78%

Foreign: 15.78%

Indian: 49.42%

Non-Promoter- 34.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Golden Carpets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.44

8.44

8.44

8.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.49

-8.44

-8.25

-8

Net Worth

-0.05

0

0.19

0.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.91

1.19

0.41

0.67

yoy growth (%)

-23.44

185.55

-38.37

3.11

Raw materials

-0.34

-0.4

-0.19

-0.3

As % of sales

37.64

34.16

45.77

45.47

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.26

-0.22

-0.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.02

0.12

-0.35

-0.44

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.13

-0.19

Tax paid

0

-0.04

0.08

0.13

Working capital

-0.1

0.13

-0.26

-0.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.44

185.55

-38.37

3.11

Op profit growth

-66.94

-154.37

-8.63

111.67

EBIT growth

-81.53

-134.33

-19.25

3.44

Net profit growth

-87.52

-129.05

-10.31

-158.12

No Record Found

Golden Carpets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Golden Carpets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sri Krishna Naik

Director

Meena Bhushan Kerur

Independent Director

Suryanarayana Murthy Krovi

Independent Director

Maqsood Ahmed

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Mittal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Golden Carpets Ltd

Summary

Golden Carpets Limited, incorporated in 1993 is principally engaged in manufacturing of carpets. The Company with its modern technology like computerized electronic Jacquard, skilled personnel manufactures carpets which are exquisitely designed, elegant, attractive catering to the different needs of the customers.The Company specialized in producing 100% woven carpets using high-quality heat-set polypropylene yarn imported from Turkey. It gained a significant market share in the country due to its expertise in customized carpet designs based on client needs. Golden Carpets is known for its high quality and customer satisfaction. They offer complete carpeting solutions for hotels, multiplexes, and corporate offices, including wall-to-wall carpets and area rugs. Apart from this, the Company in technical collaboration from Belgium unveils a new revolution in the woven carpet industry, supported with state-of-the-art CRM Looms. It prioritized the quality and uses imported pigmented yarns that are fire retardant, moth free, stain proof, washable, and odorless. They also offer a wide range of designs to choose from, both for wall-to-wall carpets and area rugs. With over a decade of experience and collaboration with Belgian expertise, the Company was made a leader in the carpet manufacturing industry.
Company FAQs

What is the Golden Carpets Ltd share price today?

The Golden Carpets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Golden Carpets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golden Carpets Ltd is ₹9.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Golden Carpets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Golden Carpets Ltd is 0 and -4.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Golden Carpets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golden Carpets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golden Carpets Ltd is ₹9.69 and ₹14.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Golden Carpets Ltd?

Golden Carpets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.88%, 3 Years at 24.15%, 1 Year at 60.36%, 6 Month at 8.92%, 3 Month at -1.19% and 1 Month at 4.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Golden Carpets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Golden Carpets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.78 %

