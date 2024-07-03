SectorTextiles
Open₹14.16
Prev. Close₹14.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.84
Day's High₹14.16
Day's Low₹14.16
52 Week's High₹14.33
52 Week's Low₹9.69
Book Value₹-3.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.44
8.44
8.44
8.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.49
-8.44
-8.25
-8
Net Worth
-0.05
0
0.19
0.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.91
1.19
0.41
0.67
yoy growth (%)
-23.44
185.55
-38.37
3.11
Raw materials
-0.34
-0.4
-0.19
-0.3
As % of sales
37.64
34.16
45.77
45.47
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.26
-0.22
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.02
0.12
-0.35
-0.44
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.13
-0.19
Tax paid
0
-0.04
0.08
0.13
Working capital
-0.1
0.13
-0.26
-0.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.44
185.55
-38.37
3.11
Op profit growth
-66.94
-154.37
-8.63
111.67
EBIT growth
-81.53
-134.33
-19.25
3.44
Net profit growth
-87.52
-129.05
-10.31
-158.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sri Krishna Naik
Director
Meena Bhushan Kerur
Independent Director
Suryanarayana Murthy Krovi
Independent Director
Maqsood Ahmed
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Mittal
Reports by Golden Carpets Ltd
Summary
Golden Carpets Limited, incorporated in 1993 is principally engaged in manufacturing of carpets. The Company with its modern technology like computerized electronic Jacquard, skilled personnel manufactures carpets which are exquisitely designed, elegant, attractive catering to the different needs of the customers.The Company specialized in producing 100% woven carpets using high-quality heat-set polypropylene yarn imported from Turkey. It gained a significant market share in the country due to its expertise in customized carpet designs based on client needs. Golden Carpets is known for its high quality and customer satisfaction. They offer complete carpeting solutions for hotels, multiplexes, and corporate offices, including wall-to-wall carpets and area rugs. Apart from this, the Company in technical collaboration from Belgium unveils a new revolution in the woven carpet industry, supported with state-of-the-art CRM Looms. It prioritized the quality and uses imported pigmented yarns that are fire retardant, moth free, stain proof, washable, and odorless. They also offer a wide range of designs to choose from, both for wall-to-wall carpets and area rugs. With over a decade of experience and collaboration with Belgian expertise, the Company was made a leader in the carpet manufacturing industry.
The Golden Carpets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golden Carpets Ltd is ₹9.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Golden Carpets Ltd is 0 and -4.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golden Carpets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golden Carpets Ltd is ₹9.69 and ₹14.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Golden Carpets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.88%, 3 Years at 24.15%, 1 Year at 60.36%, 6 Month at 8.92%, 3 Month at -1.19% and 1 Month at 4.97%.
