Summary

Golden Carpets Limited, incorporated in 1993 is principally engaged in manufacturing of carpets. The Company with its modern technology like computerized electronic Jacquard, skilled personnel manufactures carpets which are exquisitely designed, elegant, attractive catering to the different needs of the customers.The Company specialized in producing 100% woven carpets using high-quality heat-set polypropylene yarn imported from Turkey. It gained a significant market share in the country due to its expertise in customized carpet designs based on client needs. Golden Carpets is known for its high quality and customer satisfaction. They offer complete carpeting solutions for hotels, multiplexes, and corporate offices, including wall-to-wall carpets and area rugs. Apart from this, the Company in technical collaboration from Belgium unveils a new revolution in the woven carpet industry, supported with state-of-the-art CRM Looms. It prioritized the quality and uses imported pigmented yarns that are fire retardant, moth free, stain proof, washable, and odorless. They also offer a wide range of designs to choose from, both for wall-to-wall carpets and area rugs. With over a decade of experience and collaboration with Belgian expertise, the Company was made a leader in the carpet manufacturing industry.

