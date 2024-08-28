Pursuant to the Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 of the Company including Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on Friday, the 20th day of September 2024 at 9.00 A.M. at Hotel Marriott, Tank Bund Road, Opposite Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad-500080, Telangana, India, forming part of the aforementioned Annual Report. The said Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 is being sent through electronic mode and the report is also made available on the website of the Company at https://www.goldencarpets.com/annualreports.html and the said notice of 30th AGM is available at https://www.goldencarpets.com/investornews.html Read less.. We hereby inform your esteemed organization that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from 13th September 2024 to 20th September 2024 (both days Inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. We hereby inform your esteemed organization that the record date for the purpose of remote E-voting and Annual General Meeting is fixed on 13th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations and Section 91 of Companies Act, 2013, in continuance to our previous communication on the subject mentioned above, we hereby inform you that the REVISED dates of closure of register of members and share transfer books i.e., Book Closure dates for the purpose of the AGM shall be considered from 14th September 2024 to 20th September 2024 (both days Inclusive) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)