Golden Carpets Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.16
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.91

1.19

0.41

0.67

yoy growth (%)

-23.44

185.55

-38.37

3.11

Raw materials

-0.34

-0.4

-0.19

-0.3

As % of sales

37.64

34.16

45.77

45.47

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.26

-0.22

-0.21

As % of sales

27.77

21.84

52.69

31.87

Other costs

-0.25

-0.33

-0.35

-0.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.73

28.13

84.8

78.82

Operating profit

0.06

0.18

-0.34

-0.38

OPM

6.84

15.85

-83.27

-56.17

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

-0.13

-0.19

Interest expense

0

0

0

-9.85

Other income

0.06

0.03

0.12

0.13

Profit before tax

0.02

0.12

-0.35

-0.44

Taxes

0

-0.04

0.08

0.13

Tax rate

-31.38

-34.97

-23.37

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.07

-0.27

-0.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.07

-0.27

-0.3

yoy growth (%)

-87.52

-129.05

-10.31

-158.12

NPM

1.08

6.67

-65.61

-45.09

