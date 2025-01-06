Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.91
1.19
0.41
0.67
yoy growth (%)
-23.44
185.55
-38.37
3.11
Raw materials
-0.34
-0.4
-0.19
-0.3
As % of sales
37.64
34.16
45.77
45.47
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.26
-0.22
-0.21
As % of sales
27.77
21.84
52.69
31.87
Other costs
-0.25
-0.33
-0.35
-0.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.73
28.13
84.8
78.82
Operating profit
0.06
0.18
-0.34
-0.38
OPM
6.84
15.85
-83.27
-56.17
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
-0.13
-0.19
Interest expense
0
0
0
-9.85
Other income
0.06
0.03
0.12
0.13
Profit before tax
0.02
0.12
-0.35
-0.44
Taxes
0
-0.04
0.08
0.13
Tax rate
-31.38
-34.97
-23.37
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.07
-0.27
-0.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.07
-0.27
-0.3
yoy growth (%)
-87.52
-129.05
-10.31
-158.12
NPM
1.08
6.67
-65.61
-45.09
