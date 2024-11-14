Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

GOLDEN CARPETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended as on 30th September 2024; 2. Take note of the Limited Review Report received from the Auditor for the quarter and half-year ended as on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, the 14th November, 2024 has, inter-alia, considered, took note and approved the following: 1. Statement of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with the Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 2. Limited Review Report on the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

GOLDEN CARPETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. 2. Take note of the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held on 6th August 2024 have appointed Mr. Pradeep Kumar Mohapatro as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 6th August 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, the 6th day of August 2024 have noted inter-alia the following: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement), Regulations 2015, along with the Limited Review Report thereon. These results have been duly reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement), Regulations 2015 2. Appointment of Mr. Pradeep Kumar Mohapatro, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee with effect from Tuesday, the 6th day of August 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

GOLDEN CARPETS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above cited subject we would like to inform your esteemed organization that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 at 03:00 PM at the registered office of the Company situated at 8-2-596/5/B/1 Road No. 10 Banjara Hills Hyderabad- 500034 Telangana India to consider inter-alia the following: ? Audited financial results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; ? Take note of the Audit Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; ? Any other matter with the permission of Chair. 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024, along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement, we enclose the following: a) Statement showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; b) Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; c) Statement of Cash Flow for the financial ended 31st March 2024; d) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results - Standalone; e) Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement), Regulations 2015. 2. Resignation of Mr. Durga Prasad Palupuri, CFO & KMP from the services of the Company. His last date with the Company was till closure of business hours of 9th May 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Company has published the Audited Financial Results on 31st May 2024 for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 in the following newspapers: 1. Business Newspaper (English Language) and 2. Nava Telangana (Regional Language) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024