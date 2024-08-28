Annual General Meeting We hereby inform your esteemed organization that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from 13th September 2024 to 20th September 2024 (both days Inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations and Section 91 of Companies Act, 2013, in continuance to our previous communication on the subject mentioned above, we hereby inform you that the REVISED dates of closure of register of members and share transfer books i.e., Book Closure dates for the purpose of the AGM shall be considered from 14th September 2024 to 20th September 2024 (both days Inclusive) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)