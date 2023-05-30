To

The Members,

Golden Carpets Limited

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 30th (Thirtieth) Directors Report together with the Audited Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit or Loss for the period ended 31st March 2024 along with the Report of the Board & Statutory Auditors of your Company.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The performance of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 is summarized below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

S.No. Particulars Year ended 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2023 1 Revenue from Operations 85.78 66.82 2 Other income 2.63 3.32 3 Total Revenue from Operation (1+2) 88.41 70.13 4 Total Expenses (Excluding Depreciation) 81.14 76.99 5 Depreciation 14.17 13.3 6 Profit/ (Loss) before tax (6.90) (20.16) 7 Deferred Tax Expense (2.13) (0.58) 8 Profit/(Loss) for the year after tax (4.77) (19.58) Earnings Per Share (EPS) (0.07) (0.30)

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

Your Company continued on its growth trajectory in Financial Year 2023-24. During the financial year under review, your company recorded total revenue from operations amounted to Rs. 88.41 Lakhs as compared to the previous year Rs. 70.13 Lakhs and incurred Net Loss of Rs. 4.77 Lakhs.

MATERIAL EVENTS DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

Unless as provided elsewhere in this Report, there were no significant material changes and commitments affecting financial position of the company during the financial year under review.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the financial year under review, there was no changes in the nature of its business. SHARE CAPITAL:

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March 2024 was Rs. 10,50,00,000/- divided into 1,05,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

The issued share capital of the Company is Rs. 10,35,92,590/- divided into 1,03,59,259 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

The listed share capital of the Company is Rs. 6,49,01,590/- divided into 64,90,159 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

The Paid-up Capital of the Company is Rs. 6,49,01,590/- divided into 64,90,159 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

The difference in issued capital & listed capital is on account of 99600 equity shares that were unsubscribed in the public issue & and 37,69,500 Equity Shares that have been forfeited on account of non-payment of call money.

Further, during the period under review, your Company has not bought back any of its securities / has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares / has not issued any Bonus Shares/ has not issued shares with Differential Voting rights and there has been no change in the voting rights of the shareholders.

RESERVES:

In view of losses incurred by the Company, the Company has not transferred any amount to reserve account for the year ended 31st March 2024.

DIVIDEND:

During the financial year under review, the Company has incurred losses and therefore no dividend has been recommended by the Board.

TRANSFER TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The Provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply as there was no dividend declared by the Company during the year under review.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The Companys paid-up equity share capital is less than Rs. 10 crores and net worth is less than Rs. 25 crores as on the last day of the previous financial year. As such, according to Regulation 15(2)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the compliances with respect to Corporate Governance disclosures are not applicable to your Company. However, your Company strives to incorporate the appropriate standards for Corporate Governance in the interest of the stakeholders of the Company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report. (Annexure-I)

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

A. RETIREMENT BY ROTATION:

Pursuant to provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Ms. Meena Kerur (DIN: 02454919), Director will retire at this Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.

The Board recommends her re-appointment.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL APPOINTED OR RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR:

During the financial year under review Mr. Suryanarayana Murthy Krovi was appointed as Director (Non-Executive and Independent) of the Company in the AGM held on 22nd August 2023 for a period of 5 years.

Apart from above there were no appointments or resignations or changes in the Directors of the Company or Key Managerial Personnel during the financial year under review.

The following are the details of Appointments, re-appointments and Resignations of Directors or Key Managerial Personnel after the closure of financial year and until the date of this report:

• Mr. Durgaprasad Palupuri the Chief Financial Officer of the Company has resigned on 9th May 2024, from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

• Mr. Pradeep Kumar Mohapatro has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 6th August 2024.

Apart from this there were no Appointments, re-appointments and Resignations of Directors or Key Managerial Personnel after the closure of the financial year and until the date of this report.

EVALUATION OF THE BOARDS PERFORMANCE:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own, its committees and individual directors of the Company. The annual performance evaluation was carried out through structured evaluation process which was based on the criteria as laid down by Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which includes various aspects such as composition of the Board & Committees, diversity of the Board, experience & competencies of individual directors, performance of specific duties & obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, team work, exercise of independent judgments and implementation of corporate governance principals etc. Based on performance evaluation, the Board has concluded that efforts and contribution made by all directors individually as well as functioning and performance of the Board as a whole and its committees were proactive, effective and contributing to the goals of the Company.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

As on date of this report, the Board comprises of 4 (Four) Directors. The composition includes 2 (Two) Independent Directors. Both the Independent Directors are appointed on the Board of your Company in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Your Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet/continue to meet, as the case may be, the criteria of Independence under sub- section (6) of section 149 of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

As required under Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, each newly appointed Independent Director is taken through a formal induction program including the presentation from the Managing Director on the Companys manufacturing, marketing, finance and other important aspects. The induction for Independent Directors include interactive sessions with Executive Committee members, Business and Functional Heads, visit to the manufacturing site etc.

POLICIES:

i. REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration as required under Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19(4) read with Schedule II of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

ii. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has formulated a Whistle Blower policy and has established Vigil Mechanism for employees including Directors of the Company to report genuine Concerns. The provisions of this Policy are in line with the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Act.

iii. POLICY ON BOARD DIVERSITY:

The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy on Board Diversity as required Regulation 19(4) read with Part D of Schedule II of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

iv. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Board of Directors has adopted an Enterprise Risk Management Policy framed by the Company, which identifies the risk and lays down the risk minimization procedures. These procedures are periodically reviewed to ensure that executive management controls risk through means of a properly defined framework.

v. PRESERVATION OF DOCUMENTS AND ARCHIVAL POLICY:

The Company has formulated a Policy pursuant to Regulation 9 and 30(4) of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 on Preservation of the Documents to ensure safekeeping of the records and safeguard the documents from getting manhandled, while at the same time avoiding superfluous inventory of documents.

vi. POLICY ON DISCLOSURE OF MATERIAL EVENTS/ INFORMATION:

The Policy is framed in accordance with the requirements of the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The objective of the Policy is to determine materiality of events or information of the Company and to ensure that such information is adequately disseminated in pursuance with the Regulations and to provide an overall governance framework for such determination of materiality.

vii. POLICY ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

The Board of Directors has adopted a Policy on materiality of and dealing with related party transactions. No material contract or arrangements with related parties were entered into during the year under review.

Your Companys Policy on Related Party Transactions as adopted by your Board can be accessed on the Companys website.

viii. INSIDER TRADING POLICY:

The Board of Director has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirement of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Insider Trading policy of the Company lays down guidelines & procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with the shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of the violations. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain highest ethical standards of dealing in Companies shares.

The Insider Trading policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for preventing insider trading, same is available on our website.

AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT:

i. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s. Sathuluri & Co., Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 006383S), are appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of the 34th AGM.

M/s. Sathuluri & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors have confirmed that:

a. their appointment is within the limit prescribed under the Section 141 of the Act;

b. they are not disqualified from continuing as Statutory Auditors under the Section 141 of the Act; and

c. they hold a valid certificate issued by the peer review board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The Auditors Report does not contain any reservation, qualification or adverse remarks.

ii. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The Company has appointed Mr. Ramesh Atluri, Company Secretary in Whole Time Practice, (Membership No. 9889, C P No. 16418) as Secretarial Auditor. The Secretarial Audit report for the financial year 2022-23 is annexed herewith to this Report. (Annexure-II).

Qualifications/ Remarks Replies 1. The Company has not appointed Internal Auditor as required under the provisions of Section 138 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. Since your Company operations are limited and the Company is running into losses, the Company has not appointed an Internal Auditor during the financial year.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year 2023-24, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024;

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

NAMES OF THE SUBSIDIARIES/ASSOCIATES/JOINT VENTURES:

The Company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the financial year under review.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The Company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and formulate policy on Corporate Social Responsibility as it does not fall within purview of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

There were no materially significant transactions with related parties during the financial year under review, which were in conflict with the interest of the Company. All the transactions entered into by the Company with Related Parties during the year under review were at arms-length basis. Disclosure required under the Accounting Standard (Ind AS-24) have been made in the notes to the Financial Statement.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, is annexed and marked and forms part of this Report. (Annexure-III).

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

Your Company has in place adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size of its operations. The Company has in place adequate controls, procedures and policies, ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable

financial information. Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, the work performed by the internal auditors and the reviews performed by management and the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during the Financial Year 2023-24.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The Company has not given any loan, guarantee or provided security or made any investments pursuant to the provisions of Section 186 of Companies Act, 2013.

DISCLOSURE PERTAINING TO SEXUAL HARRASMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

Your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in premises through various interventions and practices. The Company always endeavours to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment.

Also, there were no complaints reported under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

DISCLOSURES:

i. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92 of the Act and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return is available on the website of the Company at https://www.goldencarpets.com/annualreports.html.

ii. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors of the Company met Five (5) times during the financial year and the gap between two meetings did not exceed one hundred and twenty days. The dates on which the said meetings were held are as follows:

1. 30th May 2023;

2. 26th July 2023;

3. 08th August 2023;

4. 10th November 2023; &

5. 09th February 2024.

(i) The names and categories of the Directors on the Board, their attendance at Board meetings held during the financial year and the number of directorships and committee chairmanships / memberships held by them in other public companies as on 31st March 2024 are given herein below:

Name of Director Category Number of Board Meet- ings during the year 2023-24 Whether attended last AGM held on 22nd August 2023 Number of Directorships in other public companies Number of Comittee position held in other Public Companies # Entitled to Attend Attended Chairman Member Mr. Srikrishna Naik Promoter, Executive 5 5 Yes Nil Nil Nil Mrs. Meena Kerur Promoter, Non- Executive 5 5 Yes Nil Nil Nil Mr. Surya narayana Murthy Krovi Independent, Non- Executive 5 5 No Nil Nil Nil Mr. Maqsood Ahmed Independent, Non- Executive 5 5 No Nil Nil Nil

Other Directorships do not include Directorships of Private Limited Companies, Section 8 companies and of companies incorporated outside India.

#Chairmanships / Memberships of Board committees shall include only Audit Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The Meeting of Independent Directors was held on 9th February 2024 to:

a. evaluate the performance of the Chairperson of the company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors;

b. review the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole;

c. assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board so as to ensure that the Board is performing the duties effectively and reasonably.

iii. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

Currently the Board has three Committees:

a. Audit Committee;

b. Nomination and Remuneration Committee;

c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

a. COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Currently, the Audit Committee consists of the following members:

a. Mr. Maqsood Ahmed - Chairperson b. Mr. Suryanarayana Murthy Krovi - Member c. Mrs. Meena Kerur - Member

The above composition of the Audit Committee consists of Independent Directors viz., Mr. Maqsood Ahmed and Mr. Suryanarayana Murthy Krovi who form the majority.

The Audit Committee met Five (5) times during the financial year and the dates on which the said meetings were held are as follows;

1. 30th May 2023;

2. 26th July 2023;

3. 08th August 2023;

4. 10th November 2023; &

5. 09th February 2024.

The gap between two meetings did not exceed 120 days and the necessary quorum was present for all the meetings.

The composition of the Audit committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name Category Number of meetings during the financial year 2023-24 Entitled to Attend Attended Mr. Maqsood Ahmed Independent, Non- Executive 5 5 Mr. Suryanarayana Murthy Krovi Independent, Non- Executive 5 5 Mrs. Meena Kerur Non-Executive 5 5

The primary objective of the Audit Committee is to monitor and provide effective supervision of the financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures with the highest level of transparency, integrity and quality.

All the Audit Committee members are financially literate and bring in expertise in the fields of finance, economics and management.

b. COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Currently, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of the following members:

a. Mr. Maqsood Ahmed - Chairperson b. Mr. Suryanarayana Murthy Krovi - Member c. Mrs. Meena Kerur - Member

The Meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee was held on 26th July 2023.

The composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name Category Number of meetings during the financial year 2023-24 Entitled to Attend Attended Mr. Maqsood Ahmed Independent, Non- Executive 1 1 Mr. Suryanarayana Murthy Krovi Independent, Non- Executive 1 1 Mrs. Meena Kerur Non-Executive 1 1

c. COMPOSITION OF STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Currently, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee consists of the following members:

a. Mrs. Meena Kerur - Chairperson b. Mr. Srikrishna Naik - Member c. Mr. Suryanarayana Murthy Krovi - Member

The composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

The Meeting of Stakeholders Relationship Committee was held on 9th February 2024.

Name Category Number of meetings during the financial year 2023-24 Entitled to Attend Attended Mrs. Meena Kerur Non- Executive 1 1 Mr. Suryanarayana Murthy Krovi Independent, Non- Executive 1 1 Mr. Srikrishna Naik Managing Director, Executive 1 1

iv. VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has implemented a vigil mechanism policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any. It provides for the directors and employees to report genuine concerns and provides adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism. The Policy on vigil mechanism may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: https://www.goldencarpets.com/policies.html. There were no complaints received during the year 2023-24.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has generally complied with all the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standard on Meetings of Board of Directors (SS-1) and Secretarial Standard on General Meetings (SS-2), respectively issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

LISTING FEES:

The Company has timely paid listing fees for the financial year to BSE Limited where its shares are listed.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES:

The information relating to remuneration of Directors and details of the ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and other details as required pursuant to section 197(12) of the Act read along with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed. (Annexure- IV).

Pursuant to Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Managerial Personnel) Rule, 2014, there are no employees who are in receipt of remuneration of Rs. 1,02,00,000/- or more per annum or Rs. 8,50,000/- or more per month or were employed for a part of the year.

DETAILS OF DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits as per Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 from the public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

THE DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERNSTATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

During the financial year, there were no significant and material orders that were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Company operations in future.

DECLARATION WITH THE COMPLIANCE WITH THE CODE OF CONDUCT BY MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL:

The Company has complied with the requirements about code of conduct for Board Members and Sr. Management Personnel. The said code of conduct is available on the website of the Company at https://www.goldencarpets.com/policies.html.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONETIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

During the year under review, there was no one-time settlement done by the Company, accordingly disclosure with respect to difference in valuation and reasons thereof is not applicable.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

There is no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year under review.

APPRECIATION:

Your Directors are pleased place on record their appreciation of the co-operation and support extended by the Financial Institutions, Banks and various State and Central Government Agencies, invaluable contribution made by the Companys employees which made it possible for the Company to achieve these results.

They would also like to take this opportunity to thank customers, dealers, suppliers, business associates and valued shareholders for their continued support and encouragement.