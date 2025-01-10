Golechha Global Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.16
1.69
3.99
3.59
Net Worth
8.66
7.19
9.49
9.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.66
7.19
9.49
9.09
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.59
0
0
Networking Capital
6.94
3.99
1.73
-0.1
Inventories
6.86
3.78
1.76
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.11
0.24
0.05
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.06
-0.15
Cash
0.07
0.05
0.03
0.02
Total Assets
7.26
4.63
1.76
-0.08
