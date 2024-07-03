Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹33.92
Prev. Close₹33.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.19
Day's High₹35.28
Day's Low₹32.23
52 Week's High₹41.7
52 Week's Low₹14.9
Book Value₹17.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.73
P/E9.66
EPS3.51
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.16
1.69
3.99
3.59
Net Worth
8.66
7.19
9.49
9.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-8.07
0.17
0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gyan Swaroop Garg
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Divya Garg
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Durga Ramkrishnan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Devendra Kumar Garg
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mihir Ranjan Pal
Company Secretary
Aditi Bajaj Todi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Golechha Global Finance Ltd
Summary
Golechha Global Finance Limited was originally incorporated by Mrs. Chandrakanta Golechha and Mr. Devendra Kumar Golechha Promoters as a Private Company under the name and style M/s Golechha (Madras) Finance & Leasing Private Limited in the State of Tamil Nadu on 18th April, 1991. Later on, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from M/s. Golechha (Madras) Finance & Leasing Private Limited to M/s. Golechha Global Finance Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 13th August 1992 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. The name of the Company was changed to the present one on October 6, 1992. The Company was taken over by M/s Advani Private Limited in FY 2010-11 in compliance with the Takeover Regulations. The Company is not dealing in any kind of product as the Companys principal business is lending business only.The Company has been registered as a non- deposit taking Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) by Reserve Bank of India. The Companys present business operations are preponderantly that of Loans & Advances, future of which largely depends upon financial and capital markets. The income from the advances/lending business is steadily growing, contributing significant volume to the overall business of the Company. The Management is optimistic to maintain its performance in FY 2022-23 to grow at a rate faster than the growth of bank credit.
The Golechha Global Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golechha Global Finance Ltd is ₹17.73 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Golechha Global Finance Ltd is 9.66 and 1.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golechha Global Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golechha Global Finance Ltd is ₹14.9 and ₹41.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Golechha Global Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.13%, 3 Years at 50.22%, 1 Year at 117.05%, 6 Month at -1.94%, 3 Month at -3.46% and 1 Month at 7.80%.
