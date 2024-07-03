iifl-logo-icon 1
Golechha Global Finance Ltd Share Price

32.23
(-4.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open33.92
  • Day's High35.28
  • 52 Wk High41.7
  • Prev. Close33.92
  • Day's Low32.23
  • 52 Wk Low 14.9
  • Turnover (lac)2.19
  • P/E9.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.22
  • EPS3.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Golechha Global Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Golechha Global Finance Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Golechha Global Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Golechha Global Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.71%

Non-Promoter- 50.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Golechha Global Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.16

1.69

3.99

3.59

Net Worth

8.66

7.19

9.49

9.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-8.07

0.17

0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Golechha Global Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Golechha Global Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gyan Swaroop Garg

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Divya Garg

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Durga Ramkrishnan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Devendra Kumar Garg

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mihir Ranjan Pal

Company Secretary

Aditi Bajaj Todi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Golechha Global Finance Ltd

Summary

Golechha Global Finance Limited was originally incorporated by Mrs. Chandrakanta Golechha and Mr. Devendra Kumar Golechha Promoters as a Private Company under the name and style M/s Golechha (Madras) Finance & Leasing Private Limited in the State of Tamil Nadu on 18th April, 1991. Later on, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from M/s. Golechha (Madras) Finance & Leasing Private Limited to M/s. Golechha Global Finance Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 13th August 1992 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. The name of the Company was changed to the present one on October 6, 1992. The Company was taken over by M/s Advani Private Limited in FY 2010-11 in compliance with the Takeover Regulations. The Company is not dealing in any kind of product as the Companys principal business is lending business only.The Company has been registered as a non- deposit taking Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) by Reserve Bank of India. The Companys present business operations are preponderantly that of Loans & Advances, future of which largely depends upon financial and capital markets. The income from the advances/lending business is steadily growing, contributing significant volume to the overall business of the Company. The Management is optimistic to maintain its performance in FY 2022-23 to grow at a rate faster than the growth of bank credit.
Company FAQs

What is the Golechha Global Finance Ltd share price today?

The Golechha Global Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Golechha Global Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golechha Global Finance Ltd is ₹17.73 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Golechha Global Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Golechha Global Finance Ltd is 9.66 and 1.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Golechha Global Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golechha Global Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golechha Global Finance Ltd is ₹14.9 and ₹41.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Golechha Global Finance Ltd?

Golechha Global Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.13%, 3 Years at 50.22%, 1 Year at 117.05%, 6 Month at -1.94%, 3 Month at -3.46% and 1 Month at 7.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Golechha Global Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Golechha Global Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.29 %

