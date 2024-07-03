Summary

Golechha Global Finance Limited was originally incorporated by Mrs. Chandrakanta Golechha and Mr. Devendra Kumar Golechha Promoters as a Private Company under the name and style M/s Golechha (Madras) Finance & Leasing Private Limited in the State of Tamil Nadu on 18th April, 1991. Later on, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from M/s. Golechha (Madras) Finance & Leasing Private Limited to M/s. Golechha Global Finance Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 13th August 1992 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. The name of the Company was changed to the present one on October 6, 1992. The Company was taken over by M/s Advani Private Limited in FY 2010-11 in compliance with the Takeover Regulations. The Company is not dealing in any kind of product as the Companys principal business is lending business only.The Company has been registered as a non- deposit taking Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) by Reserve Bank of India. The Companys present business operations are preponderantly that of Loans & Advances, future of which largely depends upon financial and capital markets. The income from the advances/lending business is steadily growing, contributing significant volume to the overall business of the Company. The Management is optimistic to maintain its performance in FY 2022-23 to grow at a rate faster than the growth of bank credit.

