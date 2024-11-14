iifl-logo-icon 1
Golechha Global Finance Ltd Board Meeting

30
(-3.10%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Golech.Glob.Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
GOLECHHA GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
GOLECHHA GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements), Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20249 May 2024
GOLECHHA GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
GOLECHHA GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.02.2024 Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

