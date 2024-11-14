|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|GOLECHHA GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|GOLECHHA GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements), Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|GOLECHHA GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|GOLECHHA GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.02.2024 Submission of unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.