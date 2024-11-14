Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

GOLECHHA GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

GOLECHHA GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements), Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 9 May 2024

GOLECHHA GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024