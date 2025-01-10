The Members,

Golechha Global Finance Limited,

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited standalone financial statements of Golechha Global Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by The Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independent requirement that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and the rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism through- out the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure (Annexure A) a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Orde.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Ac .: In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provides to us, the Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by provision of section 197 read with schedule V to the Act.

h. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:-

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statement to the financial statements.

b. The company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or IND AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. As per the management representation we report,

I. no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

II. no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

III. Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under sub-clause (i) and (ii) by the management contain any material mis-statement.

For B D S & Co. Chartered Accountants Sd/- [Bharat D. Sarawgee] Partner Membership No. 061505 Dated : 16th day of May, 2024 Firm Regn No. 326264E Place : Kolkata

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred tto in paragraph (1) under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31st, 2024.

1) In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment : The company does not have any property, plant & equipments and hence clause (i) of the Order is not applicable.

2) In respect of Inventory and working capital limits:

a) As informed to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancy of 10% or more for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification and discrepancies noticed on such verification have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business.

b) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, hence, clause ii(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3) In respect of Loans, Guarantee and Advances given:

a) The company being a Non Banking Finance Company having principal business of granting loans, clause (a) & (e) of the order are not applicable.

b) The terms and conditions of the loans and advances granted by the company are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) Loans granted by the company are repayable on demand and no schedule for repayment of loans and interest has been stipulated.

d) As informed to us, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans granted by the company.

e) the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013;

4) In respect of compliance of provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act:

According tto the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of Loans, investments, guarantees and security as far as the same is applicable.

5) In respect of deposits: The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) Maintenance of costing records: This clause is not applicable to the company.

7) In respect of Statutory Liabilities:

a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Gst, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the extent applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st March,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount payable in respect of income tax, Goods & Service Tax , service tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax and cess whichever applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

8) Surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments:

According to the information and explanations given to us , and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company , there has been no instances where transactions not recorded in the books have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.There is no previously unrecorded income which is required to be recorded in the books of accounts.

9) Default in repayment of borrowings: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not borrowed any funds from any lender during the year .Hence clause (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

10) Funds raised and utilisation: Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

11) Fraud and whistle-blower complaints: According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that:-

a) No fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c) the company has not received any whistle blower complained during the year.

12) Nidhi Company: The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, clause (xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

13) Related Party Transactions: According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) Internal Audit: The company does have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. Reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

15) Non Cash Transactions: According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the year.

16) Registration under RBI act: According to information and explanations given to us, the company is duly registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as a Non Banking Finance Company.

17) Cash Losses: The company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year.

However, the company hadt incurred cash loss of Rs.23411.85 in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) Resignation of Statutory Auditors: There has been no instance of any resignation of the statutory auditors occurred during the year.

19) Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities: On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, plans of the board of directors and management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report, that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the balance sheet date.We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20) Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013: Provisions of subsection (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act; are not applicable to the company, hence, clause (xx) is not applicable.

21) This being the standalone financial results of the company, clause(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the company. For B D S & Co.

Annexure B referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date Report on Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Golechha Global Finance Ltd. (the Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

i. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

ii. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and

iii. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.