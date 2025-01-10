Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.27
5.27
5.27
5.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.85
1.41
1.56
1.04
Net Worth
8.12
6.68
6.83
6.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.12
6.68
6.83
6.3
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.11
4.14
5.24
4.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.94
1.94
1.53
1.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0.41
Inventory Days
0
315.61
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.56
Debtor Days
0
431.07
Other Current Assets
3.98
1.99
1.61
1.45
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
-0.9
Creditor Days
34.07
692.8
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
0.07
0.6
0.05
0.2
Total Assets
8.12
6.68
6.82
6.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.