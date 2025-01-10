iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd Balance Sheet

12.49
(-7.89%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.27

5.27

5.27

5.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.85

1.41

1.56

1.04

Net Worth

8.12

6.68

6.83

6.3

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.12

6.68

6.83

6.3

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.11

4.14

5.24

4.62

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.94

1.94

1.53

1.48

Inventories

0

0

0

0.41

Inventory Days

0

315.61

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.56

Debtor Days

0

431.07

Other Current Assets

3.98

1.99

1.61

1.45

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

-0.9

Creditor Days

34.07

692.8

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.02

-0.04

-0.04

Cash

0.07

0.6

0.05

0.2

Total Assets

8.12

6.68

6.82

6.3

Golkonda Alumin. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.