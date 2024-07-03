Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹13.75
Prev. Close₹14.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.18
Day's High₹14.49
Day's Low₹13.75
52 Week's High₹21.9
52 Week's Low₹12.55
Book Value₹15.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.43
P/E18.36
EPS0.77
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.27
5.27
5.27
5.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.85
1.41
1.56
1.04
Net Worth
8.12
6.68
6.83
6.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.42
0.47
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-9.63
-20,363.2
0
0
Raw materials
-0.42
-0.47
0
0
As % of sales
99.69
99.7
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.11
-0.08
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.51
1.68
-0.76
3.77
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.13
Working capital
-0.04
0.44
0.49
2.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.63
-20,363.2
0
0
Op profit growth
78.39
-69.12
59.93
-55.23
EBIT growth
-69.29
-320.95
-120.29
-440.51
Net profit growth
-69.36
-320.29
-121.07
17.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Geeta Sethi
Independent Director
Dharmendra Gupta
Independent Director
Suresh Rai
Independent Director
Narender
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anshika Jain
Additional Director
Namrata Sharma
Additional Director
Apra Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd
Summary
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Limited was originally incorporated on 22nd August, 1988 under the name of Progressive Aluminium Limited to produce extrusions and went into production in 1991. In December, 1993, the Management of the Company was taken over by Pennar Group of Hyderabad through which, its name changed to Pennar Profiles Limited. With effect from Mar.94, the name of the Company was changed from Progressive Aluminium Limited to Pennar Profiles Limited (PPL). During the year 1995-96, the company has completed modernisation & expansion. 900 Tonne extrusion press was installed & the capacity of connected handling equipment was increased from 350 TPM to 500 TPM. It also made a Rights issue of 4,07,000 non-convertible debentures of Rs 100 each for cash at par with detachable equity warrants in the ratio of 1:1 to be exchanged with equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 5 per share.During 1996-97, the company has been accredited with ISO 9002 certification by KPMG Peat Marwick LLP, USA.Due to continued financial difficulties and incurred losses in the year 1998-99, the Company was declared as a Sick Company by BIFR and appointed Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited (IFCI) as the Operating Agency for rehabilitation. The companys proposal to obtain financial assistance through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB), due to its high export performance in the international market, did not materialise due to non-availability of lenders guarantee. Subsequently,
The Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd is ₹7.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd is 18.36 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd is ₹12.55 and ₹21.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.28%, 3 Years at -13.30%, 1 Year at -3.48%, 6 Month at -8.30%, 3 Month at 0.50% and 1 Month at 2.39%.
