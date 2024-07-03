iifl-logo-icon 1
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd Share Price

14.1
(-0.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:37:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.75
  • Day's High14.49
  • 52 Wk High21.9
  • Prev. Close14.14
  • Day's Low13.75
  • 52 Wk Low 12.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.18
  • P/E18.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.56
  • EPS0.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.43
  • Div. Yield0
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

13.75

Prev. Close

14.14

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

14.49

Day's Low

13.75

52 Week's High

21.9

52 Week's Low

12.55

Book Value

15.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.43

P/E

18.36

EPS

0.77

Divi. Yield

0

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd Corporate Action

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:51 AM

06 Jan, 2025|10:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 99.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.27

5.27

5.27

5.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.85

1.41

1.56

1.04

Net Worth

8.12

6.68

6.83

6.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.42

0.47

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-9.63

-20,363.2

0

0

Raw materials

-0.42

-0.47

0

0

As % of sales

99.69

99.7

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.08

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.51

1.68

-0.76

3.77

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.13

Working capital

-0.04

0.44

0.49

2.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.63

-20,363.2

0

0

Op profit growth

78.39

-69.12

59.93

-55.23

EBIT growth

-69.29

-320.95

-120.29

-440.51

Net profit growth

-69.36

-320.29

-121.07

17.38

No Record Found

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Geeta Sethi

Independent Director

Dharmendra Gupta

Independent Director

Suresh Rai

Independent Director

Narender

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anshika Jain

Additional Director

Namrata Sharma

Additional Director

Apra Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd

Summary

Summary

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Limited was originally incorporated on 22nd August, 1988 under the name of Progressive Aluminium Limited to produce extrusions and went into production in 1991. In December, 1993, the Management of the Company was taken over by Pennar Group of Hyderabad through which, its name changed to Pennar Profiles Limited. With effect from Mar.94, the name of the Company was changed from Progressive Aluminium Limited to Pennar Profiles Limited (PPL). During the year 1995-96, the company has completed modernisation & expansion. 900 Tonne extrusion press was installed & the capacity of connected handling equipment was increased from 350 TPM to 500 TPM. It also made a Rights issue of 4,07,000 non-convertible debentures of Rs 100 each for cash at par with detachable equity warrants in the ratio of 1:1 to be exchanged with equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 5 per share.During 1996-97, the company has been accredited with ISO 9002 certification by KPMG Peat Marwick LLP, USA.Due to continued financial difficulties and incurred losses in the year 1998-99, the Company was declared as a Sick Company by BIFR and appointed Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited (IFCI) as the Operating Agency for rehabilitation. The companys proposal to obtain financial assistance through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB), due to its high export performance in the international market, did not materialise due to non-availability of lenders guarantee. Subsequently,
Company FAQs

What is the Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd share price today?

The Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd is ₹7.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd is 18.36 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd is ₹12.55 and ₹21.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd?

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.28%, 3 Years at -13.30%, 1 Year at -3.48%, 6 Month at -8.30%, 3 Month at 0.50% and 1 Month at 2.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 99.99 %

