|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Nov 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Meeting of board of directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Closure of Books for the purpose of EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2024) EGM proceeding dated 19-12-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024) Scrutinizer Report for EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/12/2024)
