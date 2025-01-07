iifl-logo-icon 1
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.84
(0.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:04:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.42

0.47

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-9.63

-20,363.2

0

0

Raw materials

-0.42

-0.47

0

0

As % of sales

99.69

99.7

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.11

-0.08

-0.06

As % of sales

28.01

23.88

3,467.39

0

Other costs

-0.38

-0.17

-0.83

-0.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

90.79

36.44

35,827.97

0

Operating profit

-0.5

-0.28

-0.92

-0.57

OPM

-118.51

-60.03

39,395.37

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.02

1.97

0.15

4.36

Profit before tax

0.51

1.68

-0.76

3.77

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.13

Tax rate

-0.24

-0.02

0

-3.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.51

1.68

-0.76

3.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.51

1.68

-0.76

3.63

yoy growth (%)

-69.36

-320.29

-121.07

17.38

NPM

120.75

356.16

32,759.89

0

