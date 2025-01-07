Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.42
0.47
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-9.63
-20,363.2
0
0
Raw materials
-0.42
-0.47
0
0
As % of sales
99.69
99.7
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.11
-0.08
-0.06
As % of sales
28.01
23.88
3,467.39
0
Other costs
-0.38
-0.17
-0.83
-0.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
90.79
36.44
35,827.97
0
Operating profit
-0.5
-0.28
-0.92
-0.57
OPM
-118.51
-60.03
39,395.37
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.02
1.97
0.15
4.36
Profit before tax
0.51
1.68
-0.76
3.77
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.13
Tax rate
-0.24
-0.02
0
-3.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.51
1.68
-0.76
3.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.51
1.68
-0.76
3.63
yoy growth (%)
-69.36
-320.29
-121.07
17.38
NPM
120.75
356.16
32,759.89
0
