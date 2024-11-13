Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

Outcome of Meeting of board of directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended on September 30th 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the notice of 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 20 2024 at 01:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means for the financial year 2023-24. 2. To consider the appointment of M/s Parul Agrawal & Associates Company Secretaries as a Scrutinizer for the purpose of conducting the e-voting process at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 3. To consider the appointment of Parul Agrawal & Associates as secretarial auditor for the financial 2024-2025. 4. To consider the appointment of Mr. Sudhish Kumar Verma as Internal Auditor for the financial 2024-25. 5. To consider any other matter with the permission of chairman if any With reference to the intimation dated 18th July 2024, for Board meeting on 23rd July 2024 for considering the notice of AGM, Internal auditor, Secretarial Auditor approval, due to non availability of Directors, Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 26th July 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024) Outcome of Meeting of board of directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday 12th July 2024 at the registered Office of the Company situated at A-2/78-B Keshav Puram New Delhi - 110035 to consider and approve the following matters(s): 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Today, 12th July, 2024, at the registered office of the Company has considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.07.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2024 1 Jun 2024

With reference to the above captioned subjects, we hereby submit outcome of Board Meeting held on 01.06.2024 at its Registered office of the Company.

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the (Standalone) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the directors promoters designated employees and connected persons vide letter dated 27th March 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for directors promoters designated employees and connected persons as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 from 01st April 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 30/04/2024 has been revised to 04/05/2024 With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) 2015, we hereby inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on the 30th April, 2024 has been postponed and reschedule on 04th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024) Please find attached the outcome of the board meeting held on 04th May 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

As per captioned subject this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Monday, 15th April, 2024, at the Registered office of the Company situated at Office No. A-2/78-B Keshav Puram, North West, New Delhi, Delhi, India, 110035, India, considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Appointment of Ms. Geeta Sethi (DIN: 10317304) as an Additional Director to be designated as Managing Director of the Company with effect from 15th April, 2024. (Attached herewith as Annexure-A) 2. The Board took a note of Demise of Mr. Anand Bharti, Whole-Time Director & CFO, Member of the Audit Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board of the Directors of the Company. 3. Approval of reconstitution of Committees of Board of Directors - Consequent to the changes in the Composition of Board of Director of the Company, the Board of Directors have approved the reconstitution of certain committees of the BOD with effect from 15th April 2024. With respect to above captioned subject, Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15.04.2024 for appointment of Ms. Geeta Sethi as Additional Director to be designated as Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 15.04.2024 is herewith given.

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Today i.e. Friday, 15th March, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at A-2/78-B Keshav Puram, North West, New Delhi - 110035 India, has inter alia considered and approved the appointment of CA Rishu Mahajan having Membership No: 547746 as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24; In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation. 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBIIHO/CFDfCFD-PoD-1/P/CIRI2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 and Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/PI2023/120 dated 11th July. 2023 additional disclosures have been attached herewith as Annexure A. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:30 P.M. With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby submitting Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2023-24.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024