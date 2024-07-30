Outcome of Meeting of board of directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Annual General Meeting - Book Closure from 17th August 2024 to 23rd August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Summary of Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 AND Scrutinizer Report for 36th Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)