|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Meeting of board of directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Annual General Meeting - Book Closure from 17th August 2024 to 23rd August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Summary of Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 AND Scrutinizer Report for 36th Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.