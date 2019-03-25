Gontermann Peiper India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
22.24
22.24
22.24
26.19
Preference Capital
0.59
0.59
0.59
0.92
Reserves
-45.97
-13.61
12.98
30.32
Net Worth
-23.14
9.22
35.81
57.43
Minority Interest
Debt
168.76
162.96
148.22
155.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.44
7.1
7.06
8.09
Total Liabilities
152.06
179.28
191.09
220.67
Fixed Assets
100.42
109.95
119.23
130.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.08
0.31
0.31
1.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
59.76
46.57
35.27
22.54
Networking Capital
-9.19
21.22
34.17
64.12
Inventories
32.25
37.23
44.46
55.89
Inventory Days
190.46
148.16
102.95
131.22
Sundry Debtors
15.55
18.81
33.87
38.5
Debtor Days
91.83
74.85
78.43
90.39
Other Current Assets
23.7
23.83
26.94
26.82
Sundry Creditors
-35.52
-30.86
-53.43
-45.84
Creditor Days
209.77
122.81
123.72
107.62
Other Current Liabilities
-45.17
-27.79
-17.67
-11.25
Cash
0.99
1.21
2.11
2.54
Total Assets
152.06
179.26
191.09
220.68
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.