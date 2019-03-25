Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
61.8
91.71
157.62
155.46
yoy growth (%)
-32.61
-41.81
1.38
25.31
Raw materials
-28
-40.39
-86.16
-60.87
As % of sales
45.31
44.04
54.66
39.15
Employee costs
-21.74
-23.23
-25.94
-25.41
As % of sales
35.17
25.33
16.46
16.34
Other costs
-30.95
-38.35
-54.56
-59.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.08
41.81
34.61
38.49
Operating profit
-18.89
-10.26
-9.05
9.32
OPM
-30.57
-11.19
-5.74
5.99
Depreciation
-8.54
-7.61
-8.27
-9.11
Interest expense
-20.01
-19.27
-18.78
-17.66
Other income
2.39
0.68
4.4
2.39
Profit before tax
-45.07
-36.46
-31.7
-15.04
Taxes
13.85
11.26
10.59
-0.17
Tax rate
-30.73
-30.89
-33.4
1.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-31.22
-25.19
-21.11
-15.22
Exceptional items
-0.15
-0.11
-0.03
-0.16
Net profit
-31.37
-25.3
-21.15
-15.38
yoy growth (%)
23.96
19.63
37.51
-33.36
NPM
-50.76
-27.59
-13.42
-9.89
