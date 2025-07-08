iifl-logo
Gontermann Peiper India Ltd Share Price Live

2.94
(0.00%)
Mar 25, 2019|01:51:36 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.94
  • Day's High2.94
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.94
  • Day's Low2.94
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-68.73
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gontermann Peiper India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

2.94

Prev. Close

2.94

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

2.94

Day's Low

2.94

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-68.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gontermann Peiper India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gontermann Peiper (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:13 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.42%

Foreign: 11.41%

Indian: 61.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Gontermann Peiper India Ltd FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

22.24

22.24

22.24

26.19

Preference Capital

0.59

0.59

0.59

0.92

Reserves

-45.97

-13.61

12.98

30.32

Net Worth

-23.14

9.22

35.81

57.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

61.8

91.71

157.62

155.46

yoy growth (%)

-32.61

-41.81

1.38

25.31

Raw materials

-28

-40.39

-86.16

-60.87

As % of sales

45.31

44.04

54.66

39.15

Employee costs

-21.74

-23.23

-25.94

-25.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-45.07

-36.46

-31.7

-15.04

Depreciation

-8.54

-7.61

-8.27

-9.11

Tax paid

13.85

11.26

10.59

-0.17

Working capital

-27.38

-14.49

-30.98

18.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.61

-41.81

1.38

25.31

Op profit growth

84.09

13.39

-197.06

-209.31

EBIT growth

45.75

32.95

-594.45

-114.78

Net profit growth

23.96

19.63

37.51

-33.36

No Record Found

Gontermann Peiper India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,280.8

42.7561,233.59345.630.662,163.03229.33

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,444.25

31.832,486.29350.790.46844.74711.02

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,895.7

022,319.915.08067.55887.85

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

443.8

28.7816,836.1218.541.581,163.45140.56

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

652.5

38.9311,819.51207.850.31809.62166.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gontermann Peiper India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Dwijen Lahiri

Independent Director

Bimal Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Devendra Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Tarun Kumar Sharma

Registered Office

Diamond Harbour Road,

P O Palian,

West Bengal - 700104

Tel: 91-33-2453-2456/7102-8600

Website: http://www.gontermann-peipers.com

Email: gpikol@gontermann_peipers.com

Registrar Office

12/1/5 Manoharpukar,

Road Ground Floor,

Kolkata-700026

Tel: 91-033-40724051

Website: www.mcsdel.com

Email: mcskol@rediffmail.com

Summary

Gontermann Peippers (India) (GPI) was incorporated in 1966 to manufacture iron and steel base rolls with an initial capacity of 3000 tpa, in technical and financial collaboration with Gontermann Peipp...
Reports by Gontermann Peiper India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gontermann Peiper India Ltd share price today?

The Gontermann Peiper India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gontermann Peiper India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gontermann Peiper India Ltd is ₹6.54 Cr. as of 25 Mar ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gontermann Peiper India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gontermann Peiper India Ltd is 0 and -0.04 as of 25 Mar ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gontermann Peiper India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gontermann Peiper India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gontermann Peiper India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Mar ‘19

What is the CAGR of Gontermann Peiper India Ltd?

Gontermann Peiper India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.99%, 3 Years at -22.52%, 1 Year at -60.22%, 6 Month at -5.16%, 3 Month at 5.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gontermann Peiper India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gontermann Peiper India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.45 %

