SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹2.94
Prev. Close₹2.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹2.94
Day's Low₹2.94
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-68.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
22.24
22.24
22.24
26.19
Preference Capital
0.59
0.59
0.59
0.92
Reserves
-45.97
-13.61
12.98
30.32
Net Worth
-23.14
9.22
35.81
57.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
61.8
91.71
157.62
155.46
yoy growth (%)
-32.61
-41.81
1.38
25.31
Raw materials
-28
-40.39
-86.16
-60.87
As % of sales
45.31
44.04
54.66
39.15
Employee costs
-21.74
-23.23
-25.94
-25.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-45.07
-36.46
-31.7
-15.04
Depreciation
-8.54
-7.61
-8.27
-9.11
Tax paid
13.85
11.26
10.59
-0.17
Working capital
-27.38
-14.49
-30.98
18.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.61
-41.81
1.38
25.31
Op profit growth
84.09
13.39
-197.06
-209.31
EBIT growth
45.75
32.95
-594.45
-114.78
Net profit growth
23.96
19.63
37.51
-33.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,280.8
|42.75
|61,233.59
|345.63
|0.66
|2,163.03
|229.33
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,444.25
|31.8
|32,486.29
|350.79
|0.46
|844.74
|711.02
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,895.7
|0
|22,319.9
|15.08
|0
|67.55
|887.85
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
443.8
|28.78
|16,836.1
|218.54
|1.58
|1,163.45
|140.56
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
652.5
|38.93
|11,819.51
|207.85
|0.31
|809.62
|166.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Dwijen Lahiri
Independent Director
Bimal Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Devendra Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Tarun Kumar Sharma
Diamond Harbour Road,
P O Palian,
West Bengal - 700104
Tel: 91-33-2453-2456/7102-8600
Website: http://www.gontermann-peipers.com
Email: gpikol@gontermann_peipers.com
12/1/5 Manoharpukar,
Road Ground Floor,
Kolkata-700026
Tel: 91-033-40724051
Website: www.mcsdel.com
Email: mcskol@rediffmail.com
Summary
Gontermann Peippers (India) (GPI) was incorporated in 1966 to manufacture iron and steel base rolls with an initial capacity of 3000 tpa, in technical and financial collaboration with Gontermann Peipp...
Reports by Gontermann Peiper India Ltd
