Gontermann Peiper India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-45.07
-36.46
-31.7
-15.04
Depreciation
-8.54
-7.61
-8.27
-9.11
Tax paid
13.85
11.26
10.59
-0.17
Working capital
-27.38
-14.49
-30.98
18.92
Other operating items
Operating
-67.14
-47.3
-60.37
-5.41
Capital expenditure
0.02
11.86
0.45
0.13
Free cash flow
-67.11
-35.44
-59.91
-5.28
Equity raised
-28.2
24.67
84.71
119.15
Investing
-0.23
0
-0.97
0.61
Financing
63.62
56.08
30.17
34.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-31.93
45.31
54
148.49
