Gourmet Gateway Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.89
4.3
2.91
2.91
Preference Capital
1.16
30.1
0
0
Reserves
37.23
15.16
2.03
2.24
Net Worth
52.28
49.56
4.94
5.15
Minority Interest
Debt
2.23
2.64
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.9
0.66
0
0
Total Liabilities
55.41
52.86
4.94
5.15
Fixed Assets
0.07
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
55.06
48.86
0
4.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.76
0.27
0.03
0
Networking Capital
-0.5
3.6
-0.01
-0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.38
0.28
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.2
3.53
0.02
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-2.1
-0.09
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.98
-0.12
-0.01
-0.07
Cash
0.01
0.14
4.92
0.35
Total Assets
55.4
52.87
4.94
5.15
