Gourmet Gateway Ltd Balance Sheet

22.59
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.89

4.3

2.91

2.91

Preference Capital

1.16

30.1

0

0

Reserves

37.23

15.16

2.03

2.24

Net Worth

52.28

49.56

4.94

5.15

Minority Interest

Debt

2.23

2.64

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.9

0.66

0

0

Total Liabilities

55.41

52.86

4.94

5.15

Fixed Assets

0.07

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

55.06

48.86

0

4.84

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.76

0.27

0.03

0

Networking Capital

-0.5

3.6

-0.01

-0.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.38

0.28

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.2

3.53

0.02

0.03

Sundry Creditors

-2.1

-0.09

-0.02

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.98

-0.12

-0.01

-0.07

Cash

0.01

0.14

4.92

0.35

Total Assets

55.4

52.87

4.94

5.15

