Gourmet Gateway Ltd Quarterly Results

23.99
(-1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

41.47

37.84

37.22

38.08

36.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

41.47

37.84

37.22

38.08

36.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

0.68

3.05

1.86

2.89

Total Income

41.81

38.52

40.27

39.94

39.18

Total Expenditure

35.3

32.7

32.16

31.25

30.19

PBIDT

6.51

5.82

8.11

8.69

9

Interest

2.21

2.25

2.17

2.62

2.9

PBDT

4.29

3.57

5.95

6.07

6.09

Depreciation

4.85

4.79

4.61

4.48

4.51

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.23

0.2

0.17

1.16

0.9

Deferred Tax

-0.09

-0.14

-0.05

-0.75

-0.22

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.7

-1.29

1.22

1.19

0.91

Minority Interest After NP

0.04

0.02

0.22

0.13

0.35

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.74

-1.3

1

1.06

0.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.74

-1.3

1

1.06

0.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.05

-0.1

0.07

0.08

0.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.1

13.84

13.69

4.48

4.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.69

15.38

21.78

22.82

24.8

PBDTM(%)

10.34

9.43

15.98

15.94

16.78

PATM(%)

-1.68

-3.4

3.27

3.12

2.5

