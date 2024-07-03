Gourmet Gateway Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
41.47
37.84
37.22
38.08
36.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.47
37.84
37.22
38.08
36.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
0.68
3.05
1.86
2.89
Total Income
41.81
38.52
40.27
39.94
39.18
Total Expenditure
35.3
32.7
32.16
31.25
30.19
PBIDT
6.51
5.82
8.11
8.69
9
Interest
2.21
2.25
2.17
2.62
2.9
PBDT
4.29
3.57
5.95
6.07
6.09
Depreciation
4.85
4.79
4.61
4.48
4.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.23
0.2
0.17
1.16
0.9
Deferred Tax
-0.09
-0.14
-0.05
-0.75
-0.22
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.7
-1.29
1.22
1.19
0.91
Minority Interest After NP
0.04
0.02
0.22
0.13
0.35
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.74
-1.3
1
1.06
0.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.74
-1.3
1
1.06
0.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.05
-0.1
0.07
0.08
0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.1
13.84
13.69
4.48
4.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.69
15.38
21.78
22.82
24.8
PBDTM(%)
10.34
9.43
15.98
15.94
16.78
PATM(%)
-1.68
-3.4
3.27
3.12
2.5
