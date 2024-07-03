iifl-logo-icon 1
Gourmet Gateway Ltd Share Price

24.47
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:52:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.47
  • Day's High24.47
  • 52 Wk High56.9
  • Prev. Close24.96
  • Day's Low24.47
  • 52 Wk Low 16.82
  • Turnover (lac)5.4
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)328.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gourmet Gateway Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

24.47

Prev. Close

24.96

Turnover(Lac.)

5.4

Day's High

24.47

Day's Low

24.47

52 Week's High

56.9

52 Week's Low

16.82

Book Value

3.95

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

328.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gourmet Gateway Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Gourmet Gateway Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gourmet Gateway Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.47%

Institutions: 0.46%

Non-Institutions: 50.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gourmet Gateway Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.89

4.3

2.91

2.91

Preference Capital

1.16

30.1

0

0

Reserves

37.23

15.16

2.03

2.24

Net Worth

52.28

49.56

4.94

5.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.03

0.01

-4.28

0.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

146.04

61.73

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

146.04

61.73

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

12.43

4.7

0.06

Gourmet Gateway Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gourmet Gateway Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

AnamikaDham

Chairman & Director

Anubhav Dham

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Narender Sharma

Managing Director

Aarti Jain

Independent Director

Sehar Shamim

Independent Director

Saurabh Gupta

Independent Director

Ritesh Kalra

Additional Director

Neeraj Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gourmet Gateway Ltd

Summary

Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited was incorporated on November 18, 1982 in the name of K. B. Steel, and was granted Certificate for Commencement of Business on March 22, 1983. The name of the Company was changed to Intellivate Capital Ventures and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the change of name was issued on December 10, 2008.The Company was founded in the year 1982, which is now one of the fastest growing Public Listed Companies in India, carrying on food and restaurant business. It was incorporated for carrying on the business of financial services and financial assistance to small- to medium-sized enterprises.The Company presently, is engaged in the business of financial services. The Company is a small and medium enterprises (SME) focused Corporate Finance Advisory boutique. It provides services, such as fund mobilization, corporate advisory, strategic alliances and investments. Fund mobilization includes private equity and capital market access. Corporate advisory includes financial structuring and transaction advisory, foreign investment advisory, merger and acquisition advisory / transactions advisory, business restructuring / re-organization and project investment and strategic investment advisory. Strategic alliances services include institutional finance, legal and regulatory and knowledge enhancement. The Company focused to invest in industries, such as renewable energy, environment, information technology/ information technology enabled servi
Company FAQs

What is the Gourmet Gateway Ltd share price today?

The Gourmet Gateway Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gourmet Gateway Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gourmet Gateway Ltd is ₹328.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gourmet Gateway Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gourmet Gateway Ltd is 0 and 6.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gourmet Gateway Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gourmet Gateway Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gourmet Gateway Ltd is ₹16.82 and ₹56.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gourmet Gateway Ltd?

Gourmet Gateway Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.75%, 3 Years at 111.45%, 1 Year at -36.70%, 6 Month at -47.88%, 3 Month at -5.28% and 1 Month at 7.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gourmet Gateway Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gourmet Gateway Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.17 %
Institutions - 0.46 %
Public - 50.37 %

