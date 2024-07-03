Summary

Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited was incorporated on November 18, 1982 in the name of K. B. Steel, and was granted Certificate for Commencement of Business on March 22, 1983. The name of the Company was changed to Intellivate Capital Ventures and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the change of name was issued on December 10, 2008.The Company was founded in the year 1982, which is now one of the fastest growing Public Listed Companies in India, carrying on food and restaurant business. It was incorporated for carrying on the business of financial services and financial assistance to small- to medium-sized enterprises.The Company presently, is engaged in the business of financial services. The Company is a small and medium enterprises (SME) focused Corporate Finance Advisory boutique. It provides services, such as fund mobilization, corporate advisory, strategic alliances and investments. Fund mobilization includes private equity and capital market access. Corporate advisory includes financial structuring and transaction advisory, foreign investment advisory, merger and acquisition advisory / transactions advisory, business restructuring / re-organization and project investment and strategic investment advisory. Strategic alliances services include institutional finance, legal and regulatory and knowledge enhancement. The Company focused to invest in industries, such as renewable energy, environment, information technology/ information technology enabled servi

