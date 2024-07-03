SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹24.47
Prev. Close₹24.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.4
Day's High₹24.47
Day's Low₹24.47
52 Week's High₹56.9
52 Week's Low₹16.82
Book Value₹3.95
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)328.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.89
4.3
2.91
2.91
Preference Capital
1.16
30.1
0
0
Reserves
37.23
15.16
2.03
2.24
Net Worth
52.28
49.56
4.94
5.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.03
0.01
-4.28
0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
146.04
61.73
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
146.04
61.73
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
12.43
4.7
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
AnamikaDham
Chairman & Director
Anubhav Dham
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Narender Sharma
Managing Director
Aarti Jain
Independent Director
Sehar Shamim
Independent Director
Saurabh Gupta
Independent Director
Ritesh Kalra
Additional Director
Neeraj Jain
Summary
Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited was incorporated on November 18, 1982 in the name of K. B. Steel, and was granted Certificate for Commencement of Business on March 22, 1983. The name of the Company was changed to Intellivate Capital Ventures and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the change of name was issued on December 10, 2008.The Company was founded in the year 1982, which is now one of the fastest growing Public Listed Companies in India, carrying on food and restaurant business. It was incorporated for carrying on the business of financial services and financial assistance to small- to medium-sized enterprises.The Company presently, is engaged in the business of financial services. The Company is a small and medium enterprises (SME) focused Corporate Finance Advisory boutique. It provides services, such as fund mobilization, corporate advisory, strategic alliances and investments. Fund mobilization includes private equity and capital market access. Corporate advisory includes financial structuring and transaction advisory, foreign investment advisory, merger and acquisition advisory / transactions advisory, business restructuring / re-organization and project investment and strategic investment advisory. Strategic alliances services include institutional finance, legal and regulatory and knowledge enhancement. The Company focused to invest in industries, such as renewable energy, environment, information technology/ information technology enabled servi
The Gourmet Gateway Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gourmet Gateway Ltd is ₹328.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gourmet Gateway Ltd is 0 and 6.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gourmet Gateway Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gourmet Gateway Ltd is ₹16.82 and ₹56.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gourmet Gateway Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.75%, 3 Years at 111.45%, 1 Year at -36.70%, 6 Month at -47.88%, 3 Month at -5.28% and 1 Month at 7.87%.
