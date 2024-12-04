|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Dec 2024
|28 Dec 2024
|Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Notice is hereby given that EGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on 28th December, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024) Outcome of EGM of the Company held on 28th December, 2024 at 12:00 PM through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.12.2024) Voting Result under Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR, for the EGM held on 28th December, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.12.2024)
|EGM
|3 Jan 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|The details are attached in PDF THE DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN PDF. Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. EGM 27/01/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 03.01.2024) THE DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN PDF. The details are attached in the PDF (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)
