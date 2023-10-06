TO

THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY

Your Directors are pleased to present the 41st Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Amount in Lakhs)

S. No. Particulars STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 1. Revenue from Operations 275.81 49.15 14604.26 6172.64 2. Other Income 398.99 285.95 1243.04 386.64 3. Total Income 674.80 335.10 15847.30 6559.28 4. Employee Benefit Expense 25.65 15.78 3282.45 1315.09 5. Finance Cost 193.00 117.14 1065.39 530.97 6. Other Expenses 272.42 29.48 10747.81 4347.06 7. Total Expenses 491.07 162.40 15095.65 6193.12 8. Profit / (Loss) before Tax & Exceptional Items 183.73 172.70 751.65 366.16 9. Exceptional items – – – 83.77 10. Profit before tax 183.73 172.70 751.65 449.93 11. Tax Expense 50.09 43.70 189.28 102.21 12. Profit before Comprehensive income 133.64 129.00 562.37 347.72 13. Other Comprehensive Income (0.50) – 1.94 (15.51) 14. Profit/(Loss) for the Year 133.59 129.00 562.37 332.21 15. EPS 0.10 0.37 0.37 0.94

1. There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of your Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this report.

2. There has been no change in nature of business of your Company.

2. PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS:

Standalone Financial Performance of your Company:

Your Board takes pleasure in reporting that the Revenue from Operations of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 amounted to Rs.674.80 Lakhs and earned a net profit of Rs.133.64 Lakhs for the F.Y 2023-24 as against net profit of Rs.129 Lakhs in F.Y 2022-23.

Consolidated Financial Performance of your Company:

Your Board takes pleasure in reporting that the Revenue from Operations of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 amounted to Rs.15847.30 Lakhs and earned a net profit of Rs.562.37 Lakhs for the F.Y 2023-24 as against net profit of Rs. 329.75 Lakhs in F.Y. 2022-23.

3. SHARE CAPITAL, CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES AND WARRANTS: Share Capital Structure of the Company at the beginning of Financial year:-

S. No Particulars Equity Shares Preference Shares 1. Authorised Share Capital 10,00,00,000 5,00,00,000 2. Paid Up Share Capital 4,30,28,226 3,32,91,901 3. Value per Share 1 1

AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, there was change in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company. As on 31st March, 2024, the Authorised Share Capital stood at Rs. 22,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Two Crore only) divided into 17,00,00,000 (Seventeen Crore) Equity Shares of Rs. 1 each totaling to Rs. 17,00,00,000 (Rupees Seventeen Crore only) and 5,00,00,000 (Five Crore) Preference Shares of Rs. 1 each totaling to Rs. 5,00,00,000 (Rupees Five Crore only).

PAIDUP SHARE CAPITAL

As on 1st April, 2023, the Paid up Share Capital of the Company stood at Rs. 7,63,20,127 (Rupees Seven Crore Sixty Three Lakhs Twenty thousand One Hundred Twenty Seven only) divided into 4,30,28,226 (Rupees Four Crore Thirty Lakhs Twenty Eight thousand Two Hundred Twenty Six only) Equity Shares of Rs. 1 each totaling to Rs. 4,30,28,226 (Rupees Four Crore Thirty Lakhs Twenty Eight thousand Two Hundred Twenty Six only) and 3,32,91,901 (Three Crore Thirty Two Lakhs Ninety One Thousand Nine Hundred One) 10% Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares ("RNCPS") of Rs. 1 each totaling to Rs. 3,32,91,901 (Three Crore Thirty Two Lakhs Ninety One Thousand Nine Hundred One).

Share Capital Structure of the Company at the end of Financial year:-

S. No Particulars Equity Shares Redeemable Non- Convertible Preference Shares Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares 1. Authorised Share Capital 17,00,00,000 5,00,00,000 2. Paid Up Share Capital 13,68,29,352 12,81,646 26,65,242 3. Value per Share 1 1

Preferential Issue

During the year under review, the Company issued and allotted the following securities on a preferential issue basis:

i. Pursuant to the resolutions passed by the Board of Directors on 07th July, 2023 and the Shareholders of the Company on 02nd August, 2023 and upon receipt of all requisite approvals including that of the stock exchanges, 91,96,935 (Ninety One Lakh Ninety Six Thousand Nine Hundred Thirty Five only) Convertible Warrants were allotted upon upfront receipt of 25% of the Convertible Warrants subscription amount, at an issue price of Rs. 25 (Rupees Twenty Five only) per Convertible Warrant, including Premium of Rs. 24 per share (including the warrant subscription price and the warrant exercise price) aggregating up to Rs.

22,99,23,375/- (Rupees Twenty Two Crores Ninety Nine Lakh Twenty Three Thousand Three Hundred Seventy Five only) to Promoters and other non-promoter group persons for cash consideration, within a maximum period of 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of allotment of Warrants.

Out of 91,96,935 Convertible Warrants, 25,81,558 Convertible Warrants held by Amfine Capital Management Private Limited were converted into 25,81,558 (Twenty Five Lakh Eighty One Thousand Five Hundred and

Fifty Eight) equity shares of the Company upon receipt of balance 75% of the Convertible Warrant subscription amount.

ii. Pursuant to the resolutions passed by the Board of Directors on 07th September, 2023 and the Shareholders of the Company on 30th September, 2023 and upon receipt of all requisite approvals including that of the stock exchanges, the Company did Variation/alteration of preference shareholders rights by issue and allotment of 26,65,242 10% Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of Rs. 1 each in lieu of existing 2,47,42,396, 10% Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (RNCPS) of Rs.

1 each.

In aggregate, 26,65,242 CCPS of Rs. 1/-each were issued and allotted to RNCPS holder; and subsequently the said CCPS will be converted by issue and allotment of 26,65,242 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 1/ each at a price of Rs. 80/-per Equity Share, (including premium of Rs 79/- per share) a price derived as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

Bonus Issue

During the year the Board in its meeting held on 29th December, 2023 issued and recommended Bonus shares in the ratio (2:1). The Shareholders approved the issue of Bonus shares in the Extraordinary General meeting held on 27th January, 2024 via video conferencing. The Company allotted 8,95,12,902 equity shares of Rs. 1/-each in the proportion of 2:1 i.e One(2) bonus equity share of Rs. 1/ each for every One (1) share of Rs. 1/each held. The Bonus shares were credited to the shareholders on the record date fixed on 12th January, 2024.

Furthermore, the Company has also reserved Rs. 1,49,37,420/- (Rupees One Crore Forty Nine Lakhs Thirty Seven Hundred Four hundred and twenty Rupees only) for the warrant holders holding 74,68,710 (Seventy Four Lakhs Sixty Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Ten only) Warrants convertible into Equity Shares and Rs. 53,30,484 (Rupees Fifty Three Lacs Thirty Thousand Four Hundred Eighty Four only) for the CCPS holders holding 26,65,242 (Twenty Six Lakhs Sixty Five Thousand Two Hundred forty Two only), 10 % Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) for the purpose of bonus issue of equity shares.

Additionally, pursuant to Conversion of warrants held by Amfine Capital Management Limited by Board Resolution passed on 06th May, 2024 and 05th July, 2024, the company has already issued Bonus Equity Shares of worth Rs. 17,06,666 (Seventeen Lakhs Six Thousand Six Hundred Sixty Six only) out Rs. 1,49,37,420/- (Rupees One Crore Forty Nine Lakhs Thirty Seven Hundred Four hundred and twenty Rupees only) reserved for warrant holders.

The aforesaid bonus equity shares issued and allotted were listed on the Stock Exchanges.

Redemption of Preference Shares

Pursuant to resolution passed by Board in its meeting held on September 27, 2023 and November 10, 2023 and consent received by the concerned preference shareholders, the company has redeemed 7267859 10% Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Share held by shareholders at Rs. 8.6683 having Face Value of Rs 1 each including premium of Rs. 7.6683 aggregating to Rs 6,30,00,000 (Six Crore thirty Lakhs only).

4. PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARIES

The financial performance of the subsidiaries are discussed in the Report on Management Discussion & Analysis Report. Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 129, 133, 134 and 136 of the Act read with Rules framed thereunder, the Company has prepared Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and a separate statement containing the salient features of financial statement of subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 forms part of the Annual Report as

Annexure I.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Act, the Annual Accounts of the Subsidiaries are available on the Companys website and also open for inspection by any Member at the Companys Registered Office. The Company will make available these documents and the related detailed information upon request by any Member of the Company or by any Member of its Subsidiary, who may be interested in obtaining the same.

5. DIVIDEND:

During the period under review, your Directors does not recommend any dividend on the equity shares for the year ended March 31, 2024 as the Company requires ploughing back of the profits to the working capital of the Company and expects better results in the coming years.

6. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year under review, Your Company has not transfer any amount under the head Reserve in the Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

7. DEMATERIALISATION AND LISTING

The equity shares of the Company are admitted to the depository system of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). As on 31st March, 2024, 13,42,60,853 Equity Shares representing 99.99% of the Equity Share Capital of the Company are in dematerialized form. The Equity Shares of the Company are compulsorily traded in dematerialized form as mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) allotted to the Company with respect to its Equity Shares is INE512D01028.

The Equity shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited.

8. RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT

As per the direction of the Securities & Exchange Board of India, the Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit was carried out on quarterly basis for the quarter ended June 30th, 2023, September 30th, 2023, December 31st, 2023 and March 31st, 2024 by a Company Secretary in Practice. The purpose of the audit was to reconcile the total number of shares held in National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and in physical form with respect to admitted, issued and paid up capital of the Company.

The aforesaid Reports of Reconciliation of Share Capital were submitted to the BSE Limited, where the equity shares of the Company are listed.

9. CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

During the financial year under review, the company has changed its Registered Office from 1104, A Wing, Naman Midtown, 11th Floor Senapati Bapat Marg, Prabhadevi Mumbai-400013 to 120, SV Road, Reporters Bungalow Near Shoppers Stop Opp. Bata, Ground Floor, Andheri West, Mumbai-400058 with effect from 07th July, 2023.

Furthermore, pursuant to Board resolution passed by Directors of the company as on September 07, 2023 and Special resolution passed by Shareholders of the company as on September 30, 2023 have approved the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from the "State of Maharashtra" to the "State of Haryana", subject to the approval of the Honble Regional Director, Western Region, Maharashtra. Further, the Company also filed the relevant application with the said Honble Regional Director as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 seeking approval for the same. Pursuant to the order passed by Regional Director on 1st July, 2024, the company has shifted its registered office at Village Dabodha, Khasra No 4/18,22,23,24,5 //11,6//2,3,4, Tehsil Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, Haryana, 122506.

10. CHANGE OF NAME OF THE COMPANY

As the members are aware that your Company has changed its main business object and ventured into the Restaurant and Food Service industry from Financial Year 2022-23. Accordingly, it was considered appropriate to align its name as per the newly added business commenced by the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29th December, 2023 and 13th February, 2024 approved the proposal for change of name of the Company from "Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited" to "Gourmet Gateway India Limited" along with the consequential amendments required to be made in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association, subject to the approval of ROC, CRC, MCA, Members of the Company and Stock Exchange (i.e. BSE Limited).

Further in accordance with the provisions of Section 13 and 14 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and pursuant to Regulation 45 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure) Requirements, 2015 ("Listing Regulation"), to the extent applicable, the Company obtained shareholders approval by way of a Special Resolution through Postal Ballot Process vide Notice dated 04th March, 2024, to effect the change in the Companys name and make necessary consequential alterations to the Memorandum and Articles of Association.

A fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name was issued by the Ministry Of Corporate Affairs, Office of the Central Processing Centre Gurgaon, Haryana on 29th May, 2024.

11. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report on the operations of the Company, as required under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as ‘Listing Regulations) and as approved by the Board of Directors, is provided in a separate section and forms an integral part of this Report.

12. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and date of this report.

13. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

14. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

15. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013: a. that in the preparation of the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; b. that the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company for that period; c. that the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. the Annual Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis; e. that the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and f. That the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

16. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The Directors adhere to the requirements set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of Indias Corporate Governance practices and have implemented all the stipulations prescribed. Secretarial compliances, reporting, intimations etc. under the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI Regulations and other applicable laws, rules and regulations are noted in the Board/Committee Meetings from time to time. The Company has implemented several best corporate governance practices.

The Corporate Governance Report as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) and other applicable Regulations read with Part C of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of this Report.

17. CERTIFICATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The requisite Certificate received from the Secretarial Auditors of the Company, M/s K. Rahul & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, in respect of compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) read with Clause E of Schedule V of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, is attached and forms part of the Integrated Annual Report.

18. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING / OUTGO:

Provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 pertaining to Conservation of Energy, Research & Development, Technology Absorption are not applicable to the Company.

During the period under review, the Company has neither earned or expense any foreign currency.

19. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All arrangements/ transactions entered into by the Company with its related parties during the year were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company has entered into any arrangement/transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the Companys Policy on Related Party Transactions, read with the Listing Regulations and the disclosure of related party transactions In accordance with Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties, referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the prescribed Form AOC-2 is attached as Annexure II to this Report.

The Related Party Transaction Policy is available on the Companys website under the web link www.gourmetgateway.co.in

Details of the Related Party Transactions, as required under Listing Regulations and the relevant Accounting Standards are given in note 26 to the Financial Statements.

20. AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT:

(I) STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, was appointed as the statutory auditors of the Company, to hold office for five consecutive years from the conclusion of the 40th AGM of the Company, till the conclusion of the 44th AGM to be held for the financial year 2026-27, as required under Section 139 of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

The Statutory Auditors Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 forms part of this Annual report and the observations of the Statutory Auditors, when read together with the relevant notes to accounts and accounting policies are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments. The Audit report for the FY 2023-24 does not contain any qualification or adverse remarks.

During the year, the Statutory Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(II) INTERNAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the rules made there under, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s Chatterjee & Chatterjee, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 001109C), to undertake the Internal Audit of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024.

(III) SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors has appointed M/s K. Rahul & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024.

The Secretarial Audit Report given by M/s K. Rahul & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, in Form MR-3, for the Financial Year 2023-24 is annexed to this report as Annexure III. There are no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers in their Secretarial Audit Report.

(IV) COST AUDITOR:

During the period under review, provision regarding the appointment of Cost Auditor & maintaining the Cost Records pursuant to the provision of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014, is not applicable on the company.

21. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

In view of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, your Company has adopted the code of conduct to regulate, monitor & report insider-trading activities. The said code is available on website of the Company i.e. www.gourmetgateway.co.in. All Board of Directors and the designated person have confirmed compliance with the code.

22. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES:

During the year under review, no employee was in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limits as prescribed under provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed to this report as Annexure E.

23. CASH FLOW AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

As required by Regulation 34(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Cash Flow Statement is appended.

In compliance with Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with the provisions of Section 129(3) and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Indian Accounting Standards Ind-AS 110 and other applicable Accounting Standards, your Directors have pleasure in attaching the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which forms part of the Annual Report.

24. BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

As on the date of this report, the following are Key Managerial Personnel ("KMPs") and Board of Directors of the Company as per Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Act:

Name Designation Mr. Anubhav Dham Non-Executive Director Ms. Anamika Dham Non-Executive Director Ms. Aarti Jain Managing Director Mr. Saurabh Gupta Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Ritesh Kalra Non-Executive Independent Director Ms. Sehar Shamim Non-Executive Independent Women Director Mr. Manish Makhija Chief Financial Officer Mr. Narender Kumar Sharma Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Appointment/Re-appointment/Cessation/Change in Designation of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel during the Financial Year

During the year under review, following changes took place in the Directorships and Key Managerial Personnel:

Name Designation Change Mr. Manish Makhija Chief Financial Officer ? Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company on 20th of May, 2022 Mr. Amit Gupta Non-Executive - Independent Director ? Resigned from the Position of Independent Director of the company as on 06th of January, 2024 due to personal reasons Mrs. Aarti Jain Managing Director ? Re-designation and appointment of Mrs. Aarti Jain as Managing Director from her earlier designation of Non- Executive Director on November 10, 2023, and subsequently the same was approved by Shareholders in Meeting held on 27th January, 2024. Mr. Saurabh Gupta Non-Executive - ? Appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the company on February 13, 2024, and subsequently regularized as a Non-Executive Independent Director through postal ballot by way of electronic means on April 3, 2024 (being the last date of voting) Mr. Ritesh Kalra Non-Executive - Independent Director ? Appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the company on February 13, 2024, and subsequently regularized as a Non-Executive Independent Director through postal ballot by way of electronic means on April 3, 2024 (being the last date of voting)

Appointments & Cessations after the end of Financial Year i.e., March 31, 2024 till the date of this Report:

There were no other appointments/ resignations of Directors/KMP after the financial year.

25. RE-APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR(S) RETIRING BY ROTATION:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 the Companies Act, 2013 and the Article of Association of the Company read with Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Mr. Anubhav Dham, (DIN: 02656812) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers herself for reappointment.

A brief resume, nature of expertise, details of directorships held in other companies of the Directors proposed to be appointed/re-appointed, along with their shareholding in the Company, as stipulated under Secretarial Standard 2 and Regulation 36 of the Listing Regulations, is appended as an Annexure to the Notice of the ensuing AGM.

26. DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR:

Your Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of your Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as an Independent Director. The Independent Directors have also given declaration of compliance with Rules 6(1) and 6(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, with respect to their name appearing in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise and that they hold highest standards of integrity.

27. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The Board met Twelve (12) times during the FY 2023-24. The details of composition of Board of Directors and its Committees, meetings held during the year and other relevant information are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013 & SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with relevant relaxations granted by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

28. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

As stipulated by the Code of Independent Directors under Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on 22nd February, 2024 to review, among other things, the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as whole, evaluation of the performance of the Chairman and the flow of communication between the Board and the management of the Company.

29. MEETING OF COMMITTEES:

The Audit committee met Eight (8) times during the FY 2023-24, Nomination and Remuneration Committee met four (4) times during FY 2023-24 and Stakeholder Relationship Committee met once during the FY 2023-24. The details of composition of Committees, meetings held during the year and other relevant information are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013 & SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with relevant relaxations granted by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

30. ANNUAL BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board Committees, the Individual Directors, the Chairman of the Company, etc pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information, and functioning etc., and the performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the Committee Members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings etc.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of the Directors, the Board as a whole, and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

Outcome of the Evaluation

The Board of the Company was satisfied with the functioning of the Board and its Committees. The Committees are functioning well and besides covering the Committees terms of reference, as mandated by applicable laws, important issues are brought up and discussed in the Committee Meetings. The Board was also satisfied with the contribution of Directors in their individual capacities. The Board has full faith in the Chairman leading the Board effectively and ensuring participation and contribution from all the Board Members.

31. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMMES FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

As per requirement under the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meeting of the Board and its powers) Rules, 2014 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Your Company has adopted a familiarization programme for Independent Directors to familiarise them with the Company, their role, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model, management structure, industry overview, internal control system and processes, risk management framework, functioning of various divisions and HR Management etc.

Your company aims to provide the insight into the Company to its Independent Directors enabling them to contribute effectively. The Company arranges site visit for the Directors, giving them insight of various projects and Directors are also informed of various developments relating to the industry on regular basis and are provided with specific regulatory updates from time to time.

Details of the familiarization programme of the Independent Directors are available on the website of the Company www.gourmetgateway.co.in.

32. INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

As per Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended from time to time, all the shares in respect to which dividend has remained unclaimed/unpaid for a period of Seven Consecutive year or more are required to transfer in the name of IEPF, but the company is not required to transfer the said amount to the IEPF established by the Central Government as the company has not declared any dividend in any financial year.

33. DETAILS OF FRAUD REPORT BY AUDITOR:

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under either to the Company or to the Central Government.

34. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place adequate financial control system and framework in place to ensure: -

1. The orderly and efficient conduct of its business;

2. Safeguarding of its assets;

3. The prevention and detection of frauds and errors;

4. The accuracy and completeness of the accounting records; and

5. The timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The same is subject to review periodically by the internal auditor for its effectiveness. The management has established internal control systems commensurate with the size and complexities of the business.

The internal auditors of the company checks and verifies the internal control and monitors them in accordance with policy adopted by the company. The Board regularly reviews the effectiveness of controls and takes necessary corrective actions where weaknesses are identified as a result of such reviews. This review covers entity level controls, process level controls, fraud risk controls.

The internal control manual provides a structured approach to identify, rectify, monitor and report gaps in the internal control systems and processes. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the internal audit function reports to the chairman of the Audit Committee and all significant audit observations and corrective actions are presented to the Committee. Accordingly, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2023-24.

35. SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATE COMPANIES AND JOINT VENTURES:

The Company has 5 Subsidiary Companies (including Step down Subsidiaries) as on March 31, 2024:

S. No. Name of the Company Status % holding Applicable Section 1. Boutonniere Hospitality Private Limited Subsidiary 95.85 2(87) 2. Barista Coffee Company Limited Step down Subsidiary 88.35 2(87) 3. Welgrow Hotels Concept Private Limited Step down Subsidiary 100 2(87) 4. Kaizen Restaurants Private Limited Step down Subsidiary 100 2(87) 5. So Indulgent India Private Limited Step down Subsidiary 70 2(87)

In accordance with proviso to sub-section (3) of Section 129 of the Companies Act 2013, a statement containing salient features of the financial statements of the Companys Subsidiaries and the report on their performance and financial position in Form AOC-1 is annexed to the financial statements and forms part of the Annual Report, which covers the financial position of the Subsidiary Companies.

In accordance with third proviso to Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Report of your Company, containing therein its audited standalone and the consolidated financial statements has been placed on the website of the Company.

Investment in Subsidiaries:

During the year under review, pursuant to the Board Resolution passed by the Board as on 19th October, 2023, 6th November, 2023 and 22nd December, 2023, the Company has acquired 4,59,214 Equity Shares of Boutonniere Hospitality Private Limited (Subsidiary Company) in 3 tranches for total Consideration of Rs. 6,19,93,890.

Furthermore, on April 10th, 2024 i.e. after the end of financial year 2023-24, company acquired 2,30,000 (100%) Equity Shares with a face value of Rs.10 each from the shareholders of Partitoe Ventures Private Limited for a total purchase consideration of Rs. 82,80,000. This acquisition made Partitoe Ventures Private Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gourmet Gateway India Limited.

36. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY THE COMPANY:

Details of Loans, Guarantees, Investments under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 as of 31st March 2024 form part of the Notes to the financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

37. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Pursuant to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under and pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Your Company has adopted a whistle blower policy and has established the necessary vigil mechanism for directors and employees to facilitate reporting of the genuine concerns about unethical or improper activity, without fear of retaliation.

The vigil mechanism of your Company provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of whistle blowers who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases.

The said policy is uploaded on the website of your Company at www.gourmetgateway.co.in.

38. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

Your Company has an elaborated risk Management procedure and adopted systematic approach to mitigate risk associated with accomplishment of objectives, operations, revenues and regulations. Your Company believes that this would ensure mitigating steps proactively and help to achieve stated objectives. The entitys objectives can be viewed in the context of four categories Strategic, Operations, Reporting and Compliance. The Risk Management process of the Company focuses on three elements, viz. (1) Risk Assessment; (2) Risk Management; (3) Risk Monitoring.

Audit Committee has been entrusted with the responsibility to assist the Board in (a) Overseeing and approving the Companys enterprise wide risk management framework; and (b) Overseeing that all the risk that the organisation faces. The key risks and mitigating actions are also placed before the Audit Committee of the Company. Significant audit observations and follow up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee. The Committee reviews adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control environment and monitors the implementation of audit recommendations, including those relating to strengthening of the Companys risk management policies and systems.

39. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of executive, non-executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board, and separate its functions of governance and management.

Pursuant to Section 178(3) of the Companies Act 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board has framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors and senior management personnel, which inter alia includes the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director(s)/Key Managerial Personnel and their remuneration. The nomination and remuneration policy is available on the website of the Company i.e. www.gourmetgateway.co.in.

40. POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT:

The Company has in place a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Your Company has formed an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy.

During the financial year ended 31st March 2024, the Company has not received any complaints pertaining to Sexual Harassment.

41. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND

BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (‘IBC):

During the financial year under review, neither any application is made by the Company, nor is any proceeding pending against the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

42. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, Annual return of the Company is available on the website of the Company at www.gourmetgateway.co.in

43. INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Your Company always endeavors to promptly respond to shareholders requests/grievances. Each and every issue raised by the shareholders is taken up with utmost priority and every effort is made to resolve the same at the earliest. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board periodically reviews the status of the redressal of investors grievances.

44. COMPLIANCE OF THE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board confirms that, during the period under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) as amended from time to time.

45. GENERAL DISCLOSURE:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

2. Issue of shares (sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

3. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Company operations in future.

4. During the year under review, there are no instances of one-time settlement with any banks or financial institutions.

5. There was no revision of financial statements and Boards Report of the Company during the year under review.

46. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Board of Directors wishes to express its gratitude and record its sincere appreciation for the commitment and dedicated efforts put in by all the employees. Your Directors take this opportunity to express their grateful appreciation for the encouragement, cooperation and support received by the Company from the local authorities, bankers, clients, suppliers and business associates. The directors are thankful to the esteemed shareholders for their continued support and the confidence reposed in the Company and its management.