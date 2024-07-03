Gourmet Gateway Ltd Summary

Intellivate Capital Ventures Limited was incorporated on November 18, 1982 in the name of K. B. Steel, and was granted Certificate for Commencement of Business on March 22, 1983. The name of the Company was changed to Intellivate Capital Ventures and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the change of name was issued on December 10, 2008.The Company was founded in the year 1982, which is now one of the fastest growing Public Listed Companies in India, carrying on food and restaurant business. It was incorporated for carrying on the business of financial services and financial assistance to small- to medium-sized enterprises.The Company presently, is engaged in the business of financial services. The Company is a small and medium enterprises (SME) focused Corporate Finance Advisory boutique. It provides services, such as fund mobilization, corporate advisory, strategic alliances and investments. Fund mobilization includes private equity and capital market access. Corporate advisory includes financial structuring and transaction advisory, foreign investment advisory, merger and acquisition advisory / transactions advisory, business restructuring / re-organization and project investment and strategic investment advisory. Strategic alliances services include institutional finance, legal and regulatory and knowledge enhancement. The Company focused to invest in industries, such as renewable energy, environment, information technology/ information technology enabled services ( IT / ITes), infrastructure and emerging sectors like education, media and healthcare.The manufacturing activities at Ahmedabad Plant in Gujarat were suspended since 2005-2006 owing to uneconomical operations. Company made the maiden issue in 1983 to meet the cost of project for setting up manufacturing facilities for SS coils. However, due to technical difficulties, the original plan was shelved. Thereafter, they established the SS Rolling Sheet Plant which was operated till 1986-87. During the year 1986-87, the Company further diversified into plastic extrusion and installed the extrusion plant to manufacture plastic pipes and started the production in 1987-88. However, they were unsuccessful in this business due to intense competition and decrease in profit margin and discontinued business activities in 2000-01.In 2010-11, the Advisory Division, Chemical Division and Steel Division of the Company was demerged into Intellivate Capital Advisors Limited, ICVL Chemicals Limited and ICVL Steels Limited respectively. through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, effective April 1, 2011.Thereafter, the Company later, discontinued this business in 2022-23 due to intense competition and decrease in profit margins. Since then, it commenced new line of business which includes food and restaurant services. In order to expand the Companys present scope of operations and to avail the opportunity at local and global level in the Food Service Business, it ventured into the Restaurant and Food Service industry.