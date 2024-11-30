|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 Dec 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposals for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible convertible securities or any other items as approved by the board through permissible modes subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the details for Rescheduling of Board Meeting is hereby attached in pdf (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) The details of outcome are attached in pdf. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024) Corrigendum to the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 and other business(s). Un-audited financial result for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Details are attached in PDF
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Gourmet Gateway India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve GOURMET GATEWAY INDIA LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve. The details are attached in pdf. DETAILS AS ATTACHED IN THE PDF (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|PFA
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|INTELLIVATE CAPITAL VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN PDF. PFA Appointment Of The Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|THE DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN PDF.
|Board Meeting
|29 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|The details are attached in the PDF
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|INTELLIVATE CAPITAL VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE DETAILS ARE ATTACHED IN PDF. Reference: Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 has inter-alia considered, noted and approved the matters as attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.