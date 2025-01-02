iifl-logo-icon 1
Gratex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.53
(0.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gratex Industries Ltd

Gratex Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.13

0.03

0.22

0.29

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.13

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.01

-0.06

-0.07

Working capital

0.08

-0.18

0.01

0.23

Other operating items

Operating

0.06

-0.26

0.03

0.36

Capital expenditure

0.15

0.01

0.14

0.5

Free cash flow

0.21

-0.25

0.17

0.86

Equity raised

0.18

0.11

-0.22

-0.67

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.03

-0.02

0.57

0.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.42

-0.16

0.52

0.7

