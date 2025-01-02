Gratex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.13
0.03
0.22
0.29
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.13
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.01
-0.06
-0.07
Working capital
0.08
-0.18
0.01
0.23
Other operating items
Operating
0.06
-0.26
0.03
0.36
Capital expenditure
0.15
0.01
0.14
0.5
Free cash flow
0.21
-0.25
0.17
0.86
Equity raised
0.18
0.11
-0.22
-0.67
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.03
-0.02
0.57
0.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.42
-0.16
0.52
0.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.